AMANDA PLATELL: Just squash Ant McPartlin under your foot, Lisa – and forget him! 

After spending two years and £1.5 million in authorized charges battling over their £50 million fortune, it appeared Ant McPartlin and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong had lastly come to an amicable settlement.

He stated they’d settled — and would ‘generously’ give her a staggering £31 million, greater than the half any spouse is due by regulation, plus the £5 million household home.

That is the house they shared with their beloved chocolate labrador Hurley, who Ant had fought for and for whom he gained joint custody.

The house the place Lisa and Ant had tried desperately for years to conceive the kid they longed for.

The place she had stood by him by means of years of drug and alcohol dependency and rehab after he practically worn out a household whereas driving twice over the restrict.

Sure, the identical residence into which Lisa had invited bubbly blonde PA Anne-Marie Corbett to assist them organise their lives by means of these troubled occasions — solely to see her run off with Ant and arrange residence with him.

You may perceive how bitter Lisa feels, how indignant — in any case, Anne-Marie was her pal, whom she invited into their residence.

I’ve by no means met Lisa, however these in showbiz circles say she is a girl of humour, grace and, most significantly, resilience. She’s additionally a profitable make-up artist who can stand on her personal two toes

But I want she hadn’t responded to Ant’s declare that that they had settled with a social media retort saying it was ‘a load of nonsense’.

Tweeting her 143,000 followers, she then ‘liked’ a message saying: ‘No amount of money could ever compensate for what this poor girl has had to endure.’

Ant has handled you appallingly. However each tweet you submit retains you nailed to the cross of this damaged marriage.

You need to break free. You aren’t the primary girl to be betrayed. But you’re one of many few to stroll away with a Lotto-winning settlement —even whether it is ‘just’ £20 million.

Time to indicate it woman. Twitter shouldn’t be your revenge, your future life is.

Do you actually need the remainder of your days to be outlined by a self-pitying, recovering addict and a celeb rat? In fact not.

Simply keep in mind ants are small and annoying creatures and may simply be squashed underneath foot.

It is Jen…Loren!

Pure coincidence that as the brand new face of Italian designer Versace, Jennifer Lopez is considering of quitting Tinseltown for Tuscany?

Or is it that, as her newest photo-shoot exhibits, she’s simply determined to show into Italian magnificence Sophia Loren? All I can say is, along with her curves, she’s executed Sophia proud.

Amid the Harry and Meghan affair, accusations have been flying that Britain is racist. But this week rap star M.I.A. — actual title Mathangi Arulpragasam, the daughter of refugees who discovered security within the UK from warfare in Sri Lanka — collected her MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace for her providers to music.

Her mum Kala discovered work right here greater than 30 years in the past stitching ribbons to the medals of honour recipients — and he or she had made the ribbon on her daughter’s gong.

The image of a proud daughter inserting it on her mum’s shoulder stated every thing about this nation’s advantageous multi-cultural report — and gave the mislead those that cry racism at each flip.

Sam Mendes’s film 1917 is up for ten Oscars. Jolly good, however watching it this week I needed to nudge my ex and my stepson awake earlier than the primary bullet had been fired.

It’s by-product of 1981 film Gallipoli, starring Mel Gibson. And it doesn’t examine with World Warfare II movie Saving Non-public Ryan, which has the identical message of lions led by donkeys.

I’d give movies a nap ranking, not stars. This one’s the complete Mogadon.

Westminster Wars

The PM’s accomplice Carrie Symonds made an look, in title solely, on his MP’s register of pursuits as an adviser with Oceana Worldwide.

Disappointing, on condition that, after spilt wine and screaming matches, we’d have at the very least anticipated an announcement of engagement.

There are fears that Labour management front-runner Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey’s marketing campaign may be derailed by her views on abortion.

The Roman Catholic doesn’t agree with legal guidelines permitting a disabled little one to be aborted after 24 weeks, enraging the feminist foyer.

Certainly it’s preferable politician makes use of the Bible as her information fairly than Corbyn’s and McDonnell’s Little Pink Guide.

The ‘Stop Keir Starmer’ marketing campaign is working, nobbling the early frontrunner for the Labour management. However what hope was there for a person who’s 150 Shades Of Gray?

It is a win, win for Betfred

Fred and his brother Peter Finished are billionaires.

They created Betfred, a playing firm that made £728 million final 12 months by luring males (largely) into the world of compulsive on-line playing that has destroyed so many lives.

Now we be taught that their different agency, Well being Assured, has contracts with the NHS and councils price at the very least £2.5 million . . . offering providers for playing addicts.

I assume for these shameful exploiters, that’s what you name an each-way guess.

I’m saddened Sandi Toksvig is leaving Bake Off — however not stunned.

Having to be witty whereas witless bakers weep over sunken souffles would check the endurance of any clever girl, not to mention one with a mind the scale of her native Denmark.

Rio telly’s personal purpose

Barely two years after former England footballer Rio Ferdinand made a heart-wrenching documentary concerning the lack of the mom of his three kids, his spouse Rebecca, 34, to most cancers, he’s again on TV.

Together with his new The Solely Manner Is Essex actuality TV star spouse Kate, 28, his present is concerning the dilemmas of her being a stepmum.

Rio, 41, and Kate stated they felt ‘compelled to tell the next chapter in our lives’.

Neglect Towie, the one method for this present is . . . cheesy.

Selling her function in ITV’s drama Quiz — concerning the scandal of the coughing main in Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? — Sian Clifford reveals she has suffered psychological well being issues. Effectively executed her for her honesty.

For individuals who don’t recognise her title, Sian performed Claire, the sister of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag within the sensational darkish comedy of the identical title.

‘I took myself to see Star Wars and I swear to God that it saved my life, the energy it gave me,’ she says.

She did what to treatment herself? As Yoda would say: ‘A most alien route from the dark side, this is.’

Kathy Bates, who already has one Academy Award, has secured a fourth Oscar nomination for Clint Eastwood’s film Richard Sewell.

In additional than 70 movies, Kathy, 71, says her seems to be meant she’s by no means performed something apart from characters just like the fats, wealthy outdated chicken she portrayed in Titanic.

However the actress is relieved.

‘I look at my friends who are beautiful girls but [they’re] not working after 40,’ she says.

She’s proper, the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Demi Moore, Sharon Stone and Jessica Lange have seen their starring roles sink just like the Titanic.

Horny Joaquin’s not a sufferer

U.S. TV host Wendy Williams has been pressured to apologise after saying she discovered Joker star Joaquin Phoenix ‘oddly engaging’ because of the scar on his higher lip, brought on by a cleft palate.

She’s been accused of being ‘hideous and offensive’ — not by the actor — and has apologised to the ‘cleft community’ . . . sure, there truly is one.

With out wishing to offend, might I recommend a glamorous girl salivating over attractive, four-times Oscar-nominated Phoenix makes him not a sufferer, however a poster boy for that ‘cleft community’.