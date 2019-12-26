Amarinder Singh Attacks Akalis Over “Dual Standards” On Citizenship Law

Amarinder Singh accused the Akalis of constructing contradictory statements. (File)

Chandigarh:

Hitting out at BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its “double standards” on the Citizenship Modification Act and NRC, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh immediately requested the celebration to make clear its stand on assist to the ruling celebration.

The Akali Dal had supported the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Parliament, however had since come out with conflicting statements on the brand new laws, Mr Singh stated.

After current statements b SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral, searching for inclusion of Muslims within the CAA, Mr Singh stated it was apparent the Akalis have been taking part in a double sport within the matter.

“This was not the first time the Akalis had shown such dual standards with regard to their relations with the BJP,” he stated, pointing to the Akalis’ assist to Om Prakash Chautala’s INLD within the Haryana Meeting elections even whereas persevering with to be part of the NDA.

In actual fact, even whereas siding with the INLD in Haryana, the SAD had allied with the BJP in Punjab, the place by-elections have been being held on the similar time, Mr Singh added.

“It was time the SAD clarified its stand on the alliance with the NDA, he said, adding that the people wanted to know whether the Akalis favoured BJP’s “divisive and hardline” ideology on key points.

“Such contradictory stands and statements had uncovered the truth that the Akalis have been solely interested by selling their vested political pursuits, and had no ideological rules on any problem of nationwide significance,” he added.