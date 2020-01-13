Amarinder Singh Wishes “Endless Happiness” To All On Lohri

Lohri Pageant 2020: Amarinder Singh posted a video extending his needs for Lohri in Punjabi

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday prolonged his greetings to individuals on the event of Lohri and wished for “endless happiness” in everybody’s lives.

“Greeting to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish you all peace, prosperity and pray that this festival will bring endless happiness to you and your loved ones,” a tweet from the Punjab Chief Minister learn.

Greeting to all on the auspicious event of #Lohri, I want you all peace, prosperity and pray that this competition will convey limitless happiness to you and your family members. #HappyLohripic.twitter.com/dmqIsrYEvC — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 13, 2020

Mr Singh additionally posted a video extending his needs in Punjabi saying, “This is one of the biggest festivals of Punjab and every family celebrates it with much fervor.”

Lohri is the harvest competition of north India. Bonfire and people songs are a significant a part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama across the bonfire is carried out, adopted by the distribution of prasad.

Welcoming longer days and the solar’s journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is noticed the night time earlier than Makar Sankranti or Maghi.