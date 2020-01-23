Amateur metal detectorist unearths an 18-carat gold ring from 1834

By Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline

An newbie steel detectorist who stumbled throughout a gold ring from 1834 plans to reunite it with the proprietor’s nice, nice, nice, nice niece.

The 18-carat band is inscribed with the identify of Elizabeth Honywood and her date of demise on 29th September 1834.

It’s believed the ring was made by her husband, Thomas Honywood, who purchased the ring after the passing of his beloved spouse.

He’s thought to have had the ring designed as an adjunct that attaches to his cane so the reminiscence of his betrothed shall be by his facet always.

The emotive ring was discovered by hobbyist Geoff Smith, 51, within the shingle of Lancing seaside who was scouring the world at night time along with his headlamp.

Mr Smith has been utilizing his steel detector as a passion since 2015 and says he discovered the ring throughout darkness a number of weeks in the past.

It seems the golden ring was common right into a prime which may be fitted to a strolling cane.

However upon nearer inspection, Liz Honywood and the date – 29th September 1834 – have been nonetheless etched deeply into the gold.

Mr Smith, who lives close to the seaside, stated: ‘It was simply poking out of the sand.

‘I noticed it with my headlamp because it was darkish. At first i believed it was the underside finish of a lightbulb as it is a memorial ring that is been reshaped to go on the top of a strolling cane or one thing like that.

‘It is 18-carat gold and was made in 1834. Contained in the ring you’ve all of the hallmarkings. I used to be astounded.’

Mr Smith turned to his local people by way of Fb for assist figuring out the unique homeowners.

A member found that Elizabeth Morth had married Thomas Honywood in 1810 in Horsham, West Sussex.

They’d no kids and he or she died in 1834, the identical 12 months the ring was made in Sheffield.

Mr Smith speculates that the ring might have been made following her demise to cherish her reminiscence.

Additional analysis revealed the whole Honywood household tree and revealed some descendent nonetheless lived regionally.

Liz Honywood had two sisters, one in all which was Anna Morth, born in 1875, who married George Simpkin on March 1, 1819.

Not like her sister, Anna did have kids and a direct descendent of hers, Vivian Garner, was discovered who lived in the identical city however died in 2013.

Her three grandchildren nevertheless, Alexina, Stephen and Emmi, are nonetheless alive.

Mr Smith and Alexina – the nice, nice, nice, nice niece of Elizabeth Honywood -are as a consequence of meet to return the household heirloom again to its rightful homeowners.

Mr Smith stated: ‘I used to be happy when I discovered the ring however I at all times return something that is returnable.

‘And when you’ve the identify written proper throughout it you’ve to take the time to present it again.’