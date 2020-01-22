Amazing aerial photographs show the Severn Bridge draped in a spectacular sunlit blanket of fog 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Wonderful aerial pictures have been taken which present the Severn Bridge draped in a spectacular sunlit blanket of fog attributable to a climate phenomenon generally known as a temperature inversion.

The photographs of the Severn Estuary that separates England and Wales had been taken by the South West department of the Nationwide Police Air Service early on Tuesday.

The breath taking sight was attributable to a climate phenomenon generally known as a temperature inversion, this happens when the bottom a part of our ambiance, generally known as the troposphere usually sees air temperatures drop in its larger elevations.

That is the rationale mountain prime is often colder than the air at its base.

The fog fully coated the Prince of Wales bridge which carries the M4 motorway between England and Wales

However a temperature inversion happens when chilly air as a substitute will get trapped beneath heat air within the troposphere, appearing like a lid for clouds.

Based on the Met Workplace: ‘This usually occurs in areas of excessive strain, the place the air excessive up usually sinks in the direction of the bottom.

‘Because it falls, it dries out and warms up. This heat layer of air can act as a lid and entice cooler air close to the floor.

‘It is because heat air is extra buoyant than chilly air, and so it can are likely to ‘float’ above the colder air, trapping it.

‘This offers us the inversion, as a result of in case you had been now to climb the mountain, it might get hotter as you bought to the highest.

‘That is inverted in comparison with what you’d usually count on, therefore the time period ‘inversion’.’

Although the phenomenon can occur all yr spherical, it is probably to happen in the course of the winter.

It comes as a temperature inversion was additionally noticed within the Isle on Wight yesterday.

One other phenomenon might occur once more this night as fog can also be anticipated in some locations this night.

Most locations throughout the UK will stay dry and cloudy right now.

There will probably be just a few clear intervals tonight which might result in remoted fog and frost.

Cloudy climate will prevail throughout most elements tomorrow.

That is whereas climate over the weekend.

Friday will probably be breezier and cloudier additional north. Showers will comply with throughout the weekend and Sunday will see wintry situations for northern areas.