Amazing moment a paraglider, 35, survives a fall of more than 150 feet in Sao Paolo

The pilot crash landed in Itanhaém, a resort on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo

He misplaced management of his parachute mid-air earlier than crashing right into a constructing in Brazil

rquinhos, 35, fell greater than 150 toes and suffered fractures to each of his legs

Revealed: 03:41 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:58 EST, 7 January 2020

A paraglider miraculously survived a fall of greater than 150ft after shedding management of his parachute in mid-air and crashing right into a constructing.

Marquinhos, 35, was filmed at a distance flying over the Dream Seashore Resort in Itanhaém, a resort on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo.

As he manoeuvred away from buildings to land on the seashore, sturdy winds ripped into his chute and it instantly collapsed.

The acute sports activities fanatic began spinning within the air and plummeted to the bottom, colliding with the aspect of a constructing.

The stunning video doesn’t present him slamming into the construction because the recorder lowers the digital camera because the pilot falls.

They level the recorder on the floor and seem to run within the course of the stricken glider because it continues to fall.

The acute sports activities fanatic was catapulted right into a constructing and landed in bushes (pictured)

Marquinhos suffered fractures to each legs (left) and is reported to be recovering in hospital in Brazil (proper, being taken away in an ambulance)

Marquinhos suffered fractures to each legs and is reported to be recovering in hospital in Brazil.

The video has emerged after comparable footage exhibits a cling glider pilot dishonest demise after his harness grew to become unhooked in mid-air, forcing him to carry on to the body for pricey life.

The acute sports activities fanatic mentioned he made a important error throughout his setup which induced the harness to separate from the wing throughout the flight believed to be in California.

The clip exhibits the pilot getting ready for the flight and he says he made his first mistake by connecting the carabiner to the Velcro slightly than the webbing.