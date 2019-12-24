Amazing moment daredevil snowboards from the top of a building’s roof straight to the ground

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com

A brand new video reveals how a snowboarder put his abilities to the take a look at by efficiently turning a snow-covered roof in Finland right into a rail that he used to come back right down to the sidewalk beneath.

The video options Niels Schack because the snowboarder, beginning slowly off the snowy third-story roof of a ‘Sports activities Corridor’ constructing.

As he is coming down, Schack is ready to management the board when it it comes off the roof on to a slender help construction.

He then involves a protected cease.

Associates greet him after his profitable first rate with celebratory hugs.

