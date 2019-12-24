Amazing moment daredevil snowboards from the top of a building’s roof straight to the ground

- A snowboarder named Niels Schack is seen in a brand new video turning a snowy rooftop right into a rail for an nearly good descent to the bottom beneath
- The footage reveals the snowboarder get off to a sluggish begin off a snowy third story on a ‘sports activities corridor’, down a slender help construction on the constructing.
- The snowboarder is seen within the video coming all the way in which down off the facet of the constructing on to the snow lined sidewalk, the place he involves a protected cease
By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com
A brand new video reveals how a snowboarder put his abilities to the take a look at by efficiently turning a snow-covered roof in Finland right into a rail that he used to come back right down to the sidewalk beneath.
The video options Niels Schack because the snowboarder, beginning slowly off the snowy third-story roof of a ‘Sports activities Corridor’ constructing.
As he is coming down, Schack is ready to management the board when it it comes off the roof on to a slender help construction.
He then involves a protected cease.
Associates greet him after his profitable first rate with celebratory hugs.
A brand new video options Niels Schack snow boarding, beginning slowly off the snowy, third-story roof of a ‘Sports activities Corridor’ constructing in Finland
Schack is seen within the footage skillfully controlling the board because it approaches a slender help construction
As soon as on the help struture, which is as slender as his surfboard, Schack is ready to surf right down to the bottom beneath
His surfboard is as slender because the help construction when Schack balances himself and picks up velocity on his descent.
Ten seconds go by earlier than the snow boarder reaches the underside.
Schack hits a snow patch on the bottom, continues shifting for just a few toes and briefly vaults into the air.
Schack is seen simply earlier than his board is about to hit the snow on the bottom
Shack maneuvers the snowboard on to a snow patch earlier than hitting the sidewalk
The snowboarder is seen within the footage simply earlier than he briefly vaults into the air
Shack is seen within the footage protecting his stability proper earlier than he ends journey to the underside
Shack is seen within the footage after he involves a protected cease
Associates ready for Shack race to greet him and rejoice his profitable descent
Shack and a buddy rejoice the profitable daredevil stunt
