Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shows electric rickshaw trucks to announce the launch of 10,000 in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is launching a fleet of 10,000 all-electric rickshaws Prime supply vehicles in Indian to fight local weather change.

The tech tycoon commemorated the roll out by sharing a video on his Instagram with a submit that reads, ‘Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electrical supply rickshaws. Totally electrical. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge’.

Amazon is ready to have 100,000 of the eco-friendly autos roaming the streets over the subsequent decade, which it says will save 4 million metric tons of carbon.

The 30-second clip reveals Bezos hops into one of many autos, full with a license plate that reads ‘Jeff’, and leads a staff of supply drivers by a grassy space to indicate of the automobile’s capabilities.

Bezos mentioned final week throughout his go to to India, ‘the 21st century is going to be an Indian century’, whereas revealing his firm’s profile to assist create a $10 billion marketplace for Indian exports by 2025.

The vehicles embody three- and four-wheeled fashions that have been each designed and inbuilt India.

Amazon hopes its electrical autos will scale back carbon emissions and environmental influence of supply operations within the Asian nation.

‘Amazon India has been working with several Indian OEMs to build a fleet of vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders,’ the agency shared in a press release.

Important progress within the Indian e-mobility trade in the previous few years has led to superior know-how, and superior motor and battery parts.’

‘In addition, the government’s focus to encourage the adoption of electrical autos within the nation, and steps in direction of establishing of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 coverage has helped the corporate speed up and chart its imaginative and prescient for EVs in India.’

In 2020, these autos will function in over 20 cities of India – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur and Coimbatore to call just a few, and this quantity will proceed to develop.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Buyer Achievement – APAC & Rising Markets, Amazon, mentioned ‘At Amazon India, we are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations.’

‘The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become an energy efficient leader in the industry.’

‘We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet, thereby reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources.’

The announcement comes when Bezos and and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez visited Indian, the place the CEO was met by livid protests the day after his arrival by road merchants who declare the e-commerce big is destroying their livelihoods. They waved placards saying ‘Jeff Bezos, Return.’

After arriving Tuesday, Bezos paid tribute to India’s independence chief Mahatma Gandhi, dressing in an Indian kurta to put flowers at a memorial in Delhi.

The announcement comes when Bezos (left) and and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (proper) visited Indian this week

Bezos and Sanchez then appeared at a celebration in Mumbai two days later alongside actors and actresses from India’s colossal movie trade.

In a while Thursday, Bezos posted video onto his Instagram account exhibiting him flying a kite alongside Indian teenagers.

‘Any day is an efficient day if you get to fly a kite,’ Bezos wrote within the caption.

He ended the caption with the hashtag #ThankYouIndia.