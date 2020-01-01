Amazon Daily Quiz Answers for 1st January 2020 Revealed, Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone at Stake!

We can be serving to with solutions to all of the Amazon Day by day Quiz puzzles throughout Day by day QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz begins at 8am on a regular basis. Listed here are the solutions to Amazon Quiz for Wednesday January 1 2020. This Amazon Day by day Quiz Time Contest Is App Solely & Amazon Quiz Query & Reply Begin At eight AM & Shut At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Present Solutions At Sharp eight.01 AM And It Is quicker than Different web sites and therefore it’ll enable you to submit your solutions within the app simply and as quickly as potential. This may occasionally enhance your probability of profitable.

How To Take part In Amazon Day by day Quiz 1st January, 2020

Obtain Amazon App From Google Play Retailer OR Apple Retailer.

Open & Signal In To The Amazon App.

Go To House Web page & Scroll Down Then You Will See “Amazon Quiz 1 January” Banner, Faucet On It.

Now Simply Faucet On Begin Tab To Play The Quiz.

Make sure that to reply by 12 PM because the quiz isn’t legitimate after 12pm as we speak. .

Amazon Quiz 1st January 2020 Solutions Win Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone

Query 1 : The 2 gamers to fetch the best worth on the public sale for the 2020 IPL, have each represented which nation?



Ans :- Australia



Query 2 : Which of those states has a quantity in its identify?



Ans :- Chattisgarh



Query three : What does the primary “C” stand for in IRCTC, an Indian Railways subsidiary



Ans :- Catering



Query four : Which Indian state observes Sangai Competition yearly?



Ans :- Manipur



Query 5 : Who has been awarded the 2019 Worldwide Youngsters’s Peace Prize for her international marketing campaign referred to as ‘School Strike’?



Ans :- Greta Thunberg