Amazon Daily Quiz Answers for 25th December 2019 Revealed, at Stake!

We will probably be serving to with solutions to all of the Amazon Each day Quiz puzzles throughout Each day QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz begins at 8am on a regular basis. Listed below are the solutions to Amazon Quiz for Wednesday December 25 2019. This Amazon Each day Quiz Time Contest Is App Solely & Amazon Quiz Query & Reply Begin At eight AM & Shut At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Present Solutions At Sharp eight.01 AM And It Is quicker than Different web sites and therefore it’ll show you how to to publish your solutions within the app simply and as quickly as attainable. This will enhance your likelihood of profitable.

How To Take part In Amazon Each day Quiz 25th December, 2019

Obtain Amazon App From Google Play Retailer OR Apple Retailer.

Open & Signal In To The Amazon App.

Go To Residence Web page & Scroll Down Then You Will See “Amazon Quiz 25 December” Banner, Faucet On It.

Now Simply Faucet On Begin Tab To Play The Quiz.

Be sure that to reply by 12 PM because the quiz isn’t legitimate after 12pm at the moment. .

Amazon Quiz 25th December 2019 Solutions Win

Query 1 : In 1804, which composer born on 16th December, debuted his Symphony no three in Napoleon’s honour?



Ans :- Beethoven



Query 2 : Which nation topped the medal tally on the South Asian Video games 2019?



Ans :- India



Query three : Who is named Père Noël in French?



Ans :- Santa Claus



Query four : New Zealand has ordered 1,292 of what to deal with sufferers injured in a volcanic eruption on the nation’s White Island?



Ans :- Sq. toes of pores and skin



Query 5 : If Suman Rao completed third, Opelie Mezzino completed 2nd, who completed 1st? (Trace : Miss world 2019 pageant)



Ans :- Toni-Ann Singh