Amazon Daily Quiz Answers for 26th December 2019 Revealed, Rs 15000 at Stake!

We will likely be serving to with solutions to all of the Amazon Each day Quiz puzzles throughout Each day QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz begins at 8am on a regular basis. Listed below are the solutions to Amazon Quiz for Thursday December 26 2019. This Amazon Each day Quiz Time Contest Is App Solely & Amazon Quiz Query & Reply Begin At eight AM & Shut At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Present Solutions At Sharp eight.01 AM And It Is quicker than Different web sites and therefore it’ll allow you to to put up your solutions within the app simply and as quickly as potential. This will likely improve your probability of profitable.
How To Take part In Amazon Each day Quiz 26th December, 2019
- Obtain Amazon App From Google Play Retailer OR Apple Retailer.
- Open & Signal In To The Amazon App.
- Go To Dwelling Web page & Scroll Down Then You Will See “Amazon Quiz 25 December” Banner, Faucet On It.
- Now Simply Faucet On Begin Tab To Play The Quiz.
Be certain to reply by 12 PM because the quiz will not be legitimate after 12pm at present. .
Amazon Quiz 26th December 2019 Solutions Win ₹15000
Query 1 : Who not too long ago turned the primary man to attain a century on Check in addition to ODI debut?
Ans :- Abid Ali
Query 2 : Panipat is a metropolis during which present-day state of India?
Ans :- Haryana
Query three : The bottom coloration of the financial institution observe of which denomination is magenta?
Ans :- INR 2000
Query four : A small village referred to as Dhordo in Gujarat is at the moment internet hosting which well-known competition?
Ans :- Rann Utsav
Query 5 : Which actor born on 17th December was the producer for the film Vicky Donor, additionally profitable a Nationwide Award for a similar?
Ans :- John Abraham
- This Contest Will Start On 26th December From 08:00:01 A.M. (IST) To 12:00:00 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
- In Order To Be Eligible For The Contest, Throughout The Contest Interval You Should Signal-In To Or Signal-Up From An Account On The Amazon.In App (“Amazon.In App”).
- As soon as You Have Signed-In To The Amazon.In App, You Can Take part By Navigating To The Web page The place 5 (5) Questions Will Be Posted Throughout The Whole Contest Interval.
- Thereafter, If You Reply All The Quiz Questions Accurately, You Will Be Entitled For A Fortunate Draw Which Will Be Carried Out Amongst Members Who Have Answered That Specific Query Accurately.
- The Draw Of Heaps Will Be Carried Out Throughout The Contest Interval For The Questions And A Whole Of 1 Participant Will Be Chosen As Winners By A Random Draw Of Heaps.
- The Declared Winner(S) Will Be Eligible For Successful” Thrilling Prizes ” (Hereinafter Referred To As “Prize(S)”).
Add Comment