Amazon Daily Quiz Answers for 29th December 2019 Revealed, Vivo U10 Smartphone at Stake!

We can be serving to with solutions to all of the Amazon Day by day Quiz puzzles throughout Day by day QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz begins at 8am on a regular basis. Listed below are the solutions to Amazon Quiz for Sunday December 29 2019. This Amazon Day by day Quiz Time Contest Is App Solely & Amazon Quiz Query & Reply Begin At eight AM & Shut At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Present Solutions At Sharp eight.01 AM And It Is quicker than Different web sites and therefore it is going to show you how to to put up your solutions within the app simply and as quickly as potential. This will likely enhance your probability of successful.

How To Take part In Amazon Day by day Quiz 29th December, 2019

Obtain Amazon App From Google Play Retailer OR Apple Retailer.

Open & Signal In To The Amazon App.

Go To Residence Web page & Scroll Down Then You Will See “Amazon Quiz 28 December” Banner, Faucet On It.

Now Simply Faucet On Begin Tab To Play The Quiz.

Make certain to reply by 12 PM because the quiz is just not legitimate after 12pm right this moment. .

Amazon Quiz 29th December 2019 Solutions Win Vivo U10 Smartphone

Q1 – The place Would You Discover Stonehenge, The Prehistoric Monument?



Ans – England



Q2 – The Pink Sq. Is Thought of The Central Sq. Of Which Russian Metropolis?



Ans – Moscow



Q3 – Indian Area Hockey Staff Lately Certified For Tokyo Olympics 2020. When Did Indian Males’s Hockey Staff Final Win A Gold Medal At The Olympics?



Ans – Moscow Olympics, 1980



This autumn – What Is The Official Enjoying Time Of The Full Model Of The Indian Nationwide Anthem?



Ans – 52 Seconds



Q5 – The ‘Statue Of Liberty’ In New York Was Gifted To America By A European Nation. Which Nation Is This?



Ans – France