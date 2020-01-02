Amazon delivery driver refused to give grandmother 92 Seaham County Durham botttle of sherry of ID

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

An Amazon driver refused handy over a Christmas bottle of sherry to a 92-year-old grandmother as a result of she did not have ID.

Carl Johnston, 41, ordered the £eight.50 bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry for his grandmother Louise Wilkinson as a Christmas current.

However when it arrived at her home in Seaham, County Durham, the supply driver mentioned he could not give it to her as a result of she had no proof she was sufficiently old.

The identical driver tried to ship the parcel once more the following day, when the aged girl confirmed him her bus cross, however he nonetheless refused to just accept it.

Mr Johnston was astounded and says he’ll now have to use for a refund and purchase one other bottle to present to her in particular person.

The IT employee informed The Solar: ‘She is clearly sufficiently old to drink and the second time she did have picture ID, however a bus cross is not on Amazon’s checklist of accepted identifications.’

‘I can perceive that in case you are fortunate sufficient to go searching 18 you must have to point out ID. However my gran is 92. No-one might be in any doubt that she’s sufficiently old to drink.’

Amazon lists numerous types of photographic identification it’s going to settle for as proof of age.

The foundations learn: ‘By inserting an order for one among this stuff you’re declaring that you’re 18 years of age or over.’

‘Legitimate photographic ID and a signature of the recipient shall be required upon supply for all clients.

‘If the recipient just isn’t over the age of 18 and has not been in a position to present legitimate picture identification, the merchandise shall be returned to Amazon for re-delivery the next day.’

The checklist contains: A passport; A European Union (photocard) driving licence; Ministry of Defence Kind 90 (a defence identification card issued to serving army); Nationwide Id card issued by European Union Member State (aside from the UK), and Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or Switzerland; A biometric immigration doc (issued by The Residence Workplace to people going by means of completely different levels of the immigration course of as a residence allow.); A photographic identification card bearing a nationwide Proof of Age Commonplace Scheme (PASS) hologram.

A buss cross with a photograph on it isn’t included within the checklist.

MailOnline has contacted Amazon for remark.