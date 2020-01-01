Amazon is selling hundreds of bogus ‘cancer cure’ books

Retail big Amazon has as we speak come beneath heavy hearth for promoting scores of books selling bogus most cancers cures.

Most cancers specialists have as we speak accused the billion-pound firm of preying on the weak who’re determined for a treatment.

Greater than three,000 titles are listed on the positioning beneath ‘most cancers cures’, together with ones endorsing unproven CBD oil and carrot juice.

One creator – a herbalist who claimed to treatment Michael Jackson of his dependancy to painkillers earlier than his dying – wrote how an alkaline weight loss plan may assist.

Amazon’s content material pointers say that a number of the books it sells could also be ‘objectionable’ to some prospects and a spokesperson added the corporate had the correct to ‘present entry to a wide range of viewpoints’.

One other e-book – Dr Sebi Most cancers Treatment – promoted a type of an alkaline weight loss plan that the creator claimed can ‘reverse most cancers’ (left). The Physician Who Cures Most cancers (proper) was one of many highest-listed merchandise. The Revici Methodology – quackery first floated within the 1930s – revolved across the idea most cancers is cured by a chemical imbalance.

Martin Ledwick, Most cancers Analysis UK’s head info nurse, advised MailOnline: ‘If one thing sounds too good to be true, it in all probability is.

‘When persons are in determined conditions, they’ll usually go surfing and are available throughout stuff that makes claims that maybe we wouldn’t agree with.

‘And since they’re in a weak state of affairs, they need to imagine that.’ He added that it is a ‘bit unreasonable’ for companies to make cash of cures that do not work.

Mr Ledwick mentioned: ‘One of many worries typically is that somebody could be talked out of getting a remedy that does work.

‘If anyone is considering any unconventional treatment, they really ought to talk to their doctor about it. Often these things just don’t work. However typically they may simply do hurt.

‘It’s necessary to grasp what you’re taking, [some things] could presumably work together with typical remedy you take in a foul method.

‘Simply because one thing is described as pure doesn’t imply it’s innocent – there’s plenty of substances in nature which are poisonous.’

MailOnline didn’t study all three,000-plus listings.

Kids’s e-book creator Ann Cameron was advised she had simply three years left to stay when medical doctors discovered the killer illness had unfold in November 2012. She adopted a carrot juice weight loss plan

Michael Jackson was being handled for drug and alcohol addictions by a witch physician referred to as Alfredo Bowman, also referred to as Dr Sebi (pictured), it was reported in 2004

The Revici Methodology – quackery first floated within the 1930s – revolved across the idea most cancers is cured by a chemical imbalance (pictured, Emanuel Revici)

Curing Most cancers With Carrots particulars the story of Ann Cameron, a lady who claims she cured her stage 4 colon most cancers with carrot juice (left). The Definitive Information On The Administration And Treatment Of Testicular Most cancers Utilizing CBD Oil particulars how the cannabis-based product ‘fights most cancers cells’ (proper)

However 24 of the books offered on the primary three pages, which record 16 at a time, contained false details about unproven cures.

Different outcomes included notebooks with cancer-fighting mottos on the entrance, or books that had been wrongly listed beneath ‘most cancers cures’.

The Physician Who Cures Most cancers, 402 pages devoted to the controversial Emanuel Revici, was one of many highest-listed merchandise.

Its gross sales blurb on Amazon learn: ‘That is the true story of the best medical scientist who has ever lived.

‘Discover out what occurred to Dr Revici and learn how you need to use the ideas of his discoveries to reverse even superior cancers…

‘You will meet sufferers with every kind of cancers have been healed and cured with the Revici Methodology.’

The Revici Methodology – quackery first floated within the 1930s – revolved across the idea most cancers is cured by a chemical imbalance.

Nonetheless, the speculation is incorrect. The e-book’s personal blurb admits The American Most cancers Society ‘blasted him time and time once more’.

WHAT WERE THE 24 ‘CANCER CURE’ BOOKS MAILONLINE FOUND WERE PROMOTING UNPROVEN CURES? BOOK TITLE AUTHOR UNPROVEN CLAIM The Most cancers Treatment That Labored: 50 Years of Suppression Barry Lynes Rife’s technique Most cancers Treatment: Treatment most cancers at residence naturally Dr Steve Bedi The physique has its personal therapeutic energy Curing Most cancers with Carrots Ann Cameron Carrot juices The Physician Who Cures Most cancers William Kelley Eidem Revici’s technique A Most cancers Remedy: Outcomes of Fifty Circumstances and the Treatment of Superior Most cancers by Weight loss program Remedy Max Gerson Gerson remedy Intermittent Fasting and Ketogenic Weight loss program to Treatment Sickness KB Mac Keto weight loss plan Chris Beat Most cancers: A Complete Plan for Therapeutic Naturally Chris Wark Pure therapies Rudolf Breuss most cancers treatment accurately utilized: Information to most cancers remedy Juergen HR Thomar Breuss’ most cancers treatment The Breuss Most cancers Treatment Rudolf Breuss Breuss’ most cancers treatment Dr. Sebi Most cancers Treatment: A Easy Information on The best way to Treatment Most cancers Colby Jones Dr Sebi’s most cancers treatment Curing Most cancers Utilizing Hashish King Cajun Hashish Most cancers: Pure Cures: “They don’t want you to know about!” Okay A Thomas Rebalancing pH ranges ALKALINE DIET FOR CANCER: Complete Nutrional Information to Treatment and Stop Most cancers Daniels Ross Alkaline weight loss plan PLANT BASED DIET FOR CANCER: Novices information to plant primarily based weight loss plan and learn how to use it to treatment most cancers Emily Inexperienced Plant-based weight loss plan Anti Most cancers Smoothies: Fast and straightforward scrumptious smoothie recipes to a wholesome you Olivia Inexperienced Smoothies Most cancers – trigger and treatment Dr O P Verma Herbs resembling aloe vera ALKALINE DIET FOR CANCER: Professional to utilizing alkaline weight loss plan to treatment most cancers naturally John Leggett Alkaline weight loss plan Insider-cures towards most cancers Christian Meyer-Esch Germanium Profitable the Conflict on Most cancers: The Epic Journey In direction of a Pure Treatment Sylvie Beljanski Dr Beljanski’s strategy Most cancers Treatment Is Discovered: Laetrile is the reply Dr Om Verma Vitamin B17, or laetrile CANCER – CURE IS EVEN POSSIBLE – BELIEVE: ROYAL AND DEFINITIVE HEALING Celso Batista Inacio The facility of the thoughts A number of Myeloma’s Pure Calcium Treatment Nomar Myeloma Calcium The Definitive Information On The Administration And Treatment Of Testicular Most cancers Utilizing Cbd Oil Dr Margret Silvia CBD oil I Treatment Most cancers: Be taught How To Flip Your Physique right into a Most cancers Free Zone Ian Jacklin Alkaline weight loss plan

Professor Edzard Ernst, a number one researcher in complementary drugs at Exeter College mentioned: ‘There is no such thing as a good proof that it’s efficient.’

One other e-book – Dr Sebi Most cancers Treatment – promoted a type of an alkaline weight loss plan that the creator claimed can ‘reverse most cancers’.

Dr Sebi, actual identify Alfredo Bowman, spoke of curing dozens of sufferers together with his weight loss plan, which included a plant that works as a laxative.

WHO IS DR SEBI? AND DID HE TREAT MICHAEL JACKSON? Michael Jackson was being handled for drug and alcohol addictions by a witch physician referred to as Alfredo Bowman, it was reported in 2004. The controversial healer – generally known as Dr Sebi – was introduced in to assist sort out Jackson’s ache so he would not want painkillers any extra, a supply mentioned. The Honduras-based healer, who died in 2016, claimed that he may treatment arthritis, bronchial asthma, most cancers, Aids, and a wide range of feminine and male issues. Within the 1980s, he took out newspaper commercials professing his skill however was ordered to cease by the New York state lawyer basic’s workplace. His earlier purchasers are mentioned to have included Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, of the hip-hop woman group TLC, who died in a automobile crash on the age of 30.

The idea is that tumours thrive off acid, and that consuming extra alkaline meals – resembling fruit and veggies – may change the pH ranges of blood.

However no meals or drink can treatment most cancers. And no research have ever proven the pH degree of the blood might be altered by way of weight loss plan.

Consultants warn hyperlinks between the alkaline weight loss plan and preventing most cancers is probably going right down to the very fact it cuts out pink meat and encourages fruit and veg.

Curing Most cancers With Carrots particulars the story of Ann Cameron, a lady who claims she cured her stage 4 colon most cancers with carrot juice.

The youngsters’s e-book creator was advised she had simply three years left to stay when medical doctors discovered the killer illness had unfold in November 2012.

Rejecting chemotherapy, she opted to attempt consuming 5lbs (2.26kg) of carrot juice on daily basis after stumbling throughout claims on-line it may assist.

In August that yr Ms Cameron was advised she had ‘no proof of most cancers’. Her e-book particulars how carrots can restore the physique’s pure energy to kill tumours.

The Definitive Information On The Administration And Treatment Of Testicular Most cancers Utilizing CBD Oil particulars how the cannabis-based product ‘fights most cancers cells’.

However specialists ridiculed each claims made, declaring any suggestion CBD oil or carrots may assist combat any type of the illness as being completely unproven.

Mr Ledwick advised MailOnline ‘there’s a lot occurring about CBD oil’ for the time being, however added: ‘There is no such thing as a proof that it is going that can assist you.

‘We all know some parts of hashish might be helpful in treating most cancers however taking hashish oil that you simply purchased off the web just isn’t going to do something.’

Professor Ernst mentioned it will be a ‘step in the correct route’ if Amazon donated a few of its earnings to most cancers charities researching cures.

And he argued that almost all most cancers scams trick readers with scientific language, in a deliberate try and mislead them.

An Amazon spokesperson advised MailOnline: ‘Our content material pointers for books tackle content material that’s unlawful or that we in any other case prohibit. As a bookseller, we offer our prospects with entry to a wide range of viewpoints.’

It isn’t the primary time Amazon has been accused of behaving irresponsibly for promoting doubtful merchandise mentioned to enhance well being.

In July, MailOnline additionally revealed prospects within the UK and US may purchase drugs mentioned to comprise saliva from a canine contaminated with rabies.

They had been additionally capable of buy different tablets claimed to be made utilizing the urethral discharge from males contaminated with gonorrhoea.