Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued strain from Netflix, NOW TV and shortly Disney , the streaming service wars are set to essentially warmth up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video can be jostling to come back out on high, kicking off its 12 months with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, whereas new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are ready within the wings.

Listed below are the main exhibits confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

January

1st January

South Park: season 22 Earlier seasons of the long-running animated sequence are already obtainable on Prime Video, however with the addition of those episodes followers can take pleasure in some newer satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

third January

James Might: Our Man in Japan One member of the Grand Tour trio is spinning off into his personal journey, travelling to see Japan’s iconic landmarks, pattern delicacies and meet some locals

10th January

Treadstone Jeremy Irvine takes the lead position on this motion drama, which is ready in the identical world because the Jason Bourne movie sequence

17th January

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up particular from the star and co-creator of Disaster, which is launching solely on Prime Video

24th January

Star Trek: Picard The newest Star Trek sequence sees Patrick Stewart return to the position of Captain Picard, which he initially portrayed on The Subsequent Era again in 1987

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America

Coming quickly

American Gods: season three Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a battle between the Previous Gods and the New Gods

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero style garnered crucial acclaim when it debuted this 12 months, making the second season considered one of Amazon’s most anticipated initiatives

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy interval drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller a few younger lady skilled to kill can be again for a second season in 2020

Hunters New drama sequence following a band of Nazi hunters residing in New York Metropolis in 1977, who got down to forestall a fascist rebellion

Invincible The Strolling Lifeless creator Robert Kirkman brings one other of his well-liked comedian books to the small display, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Trendy Love: Season 2 This anthology sequence that explores romance in its many kinds attracted some huge Hollywood names for its first season, so anticipate extra to crop up throughout its second run

THEM: Covenant A brand new horror anthology sequence that may return to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to comply with an African American couple who transfer to an all-white neighbourhood and are confronted with malevolent forces each actual and supernatural

Reality Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy sequence a few pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings everywhere in the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel four’s high-concept drama sequence, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Submit) and Rainn Wilson (The US Workplace) set to star

The Strolling Lifeless: World Past New sequence which is able to comply with the primary group of younger folks to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies