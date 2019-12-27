Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued strain from Netflix, NOW TV and shortly Disney , the streaming service wars are set to actually warmth up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video might be jostling to come back out on prime, kicking off its 12 months with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, whereas new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are ready within the wings.

Listed below are the key reveals confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

January

1st January

South Park: season 22 Earlier seasons of the long-running animated collection are already obtainable on Prime Video, however with the addition of those episodes followers can get pleasure from some more moderen satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

third January

James Might: Our Man in Japan One member of the Grand Tour trio is spinning off into his personal journey, travelling to see Japan’s iconic landmarks, pattern delicacies and meet some locals

Jayde Adams: Severe Black Jumper A brand new stand-up particular from the comic which explores what it means to be a feminist in at this time’s society.

10th January

Treadstone Jeremy Irvine takes the lead function on this motion drama, which is ready in the identical world because the Jason Bourne movie collection

17th January

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up particular from the star and co-creator of Disaster, which is launching completely on Prime Video

24th January

Star Trek: Picard The most recent Star Trek collection sees Patrick Stewart return to the function of Captain Picard, which he initially portrayed on The Subsequent Era again in 1987

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America

Coming quickly

American Gods: season three Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a struggle between the Outdated Gods and the New Gods

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero style garnered crucial acclaim when it debuted this 12 months, making the second season one in every of Amazon’s most anticipated tasks

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy interval drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller a few younger woman educated to kill might be again for a second season in 2020

Hunters New drama collection following a band of Nazi hunters residing in New York Metropolis in 1977, who got down to stop a fascist rebellion

Invincible The Strolling Lifeless creator Robert Kirkman brings one other of his common comedian books to the small display, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Fashionable Love: Season 2 This anthology collection that explores romance in its many varieties attracted some massive Hollywood names for its first season, so count on extra to crop up throughout its second run

THEM: Covenant A brand new horror anthology collection that may return to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to observe an African American couple who transfer to an all-white neighbourhood and are confronted with malevolent forces each actual and supernatural

Fact Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy collection a few pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings all around the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel four’s high-concept drama collection, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Publish) and Rainn Wilson (The US Workplace) set to star

The Strolling Lifeless: World Past New collection which can observe the primary group of younger folks to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies