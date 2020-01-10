Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

With continued stress from Netflix, NOW TV and shortly Disney , the streaming service wars are set to actually warmth up in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video will likely be jostling to return out on high, kicking off its yr with the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, whereas new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are ready within the wings.

Listed below are the foremost reveals confirmed for Prime Video in 2020…

January

1st January

South Park: season 22 Earlier seasons of the long-running animated sequence are already out there on Prime Video, however with the addition of those episodes followers can take pleasure in some more moderen satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

third January

James Could: Our Man in Japan One member of the Grand Tour trio is spinning off into his personal journey, travelling to see Japan’s iconic landmarks, pattern delicacies and meet some locals

Jayde Adams: Severe Black Jumper A brand new stand-up particular from the comic which explores what it means to be a feminist in at this time’s society.

10th January

Treadstone Jeremy Irvine takes the lead function on this motion drama, which is about in the identical world because the Jason Bourne movie sequence

17th January

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up particular from the star and co-creator of Disaster, which is launching completely on Prime Video

24th January

Star Trek: Picard The newest Star Trek sequence sees Patrick Stewart return to the function of Captain Picard, which he initially portrayed on The Subsequent Era again in 1987

February

17th February

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America

21st February

Hunters New drama sequence following a band of Nazi hunters residing in New York Metropolis in 1977, who got down to forestall a fascist rebellion

Coming quickly

American Gods: season three Continuation of the Neil Gaiman fantasy adaptation, which sees an ex-convict caught in a warfare between the Outdated Gods and the New Gods

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero style garnered crucial acclaim when it debuted this yr, making the second season considered one of Amazon’s most anticipated tasks

Carnival Row Second season of the fantasy interval drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller a few younger woman skilled to kill will likely be again for a second season in 2020

Invincible The Strolling Lifeless creator Robert Kirkman brings one other of his standard comedian books to the small display screen, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Fashionable Love: Season 2 This anthology sequence that explores romance in its many types attracted some large Hollywood names for its first season, so anticipate extra to crop up throughout its second run

THEM: Covenant A brand new horror anthology sequence that may return to 1953 for its first season. It’s set to comply with an African American couple who transfer to an all-white neighbourhood and are confronted with malevolent forces each actual and supernatural

Reality Seekers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for this comedy sequence a few pair of paranormal investigators following ghost sightings everywhere in the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel four’s high-concept drama sequence, with Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Submit) and Rainn Wilson (The US Workplace) set to star

The Strolling Lifeless: World Past New sequence which can comply with the primary group of younger folks to have grown up in a world overrun by zombies