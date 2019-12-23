Amazon sends baffled mother nine CUTTLEFISH for her son’s Christmas present instead of duvet

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A baffled mom acquired 9 cuttlefish instead of the £17 Playsation cover she ordered from Amazon for her son’s Christmas current.

Katie Tarrant, from Watford, Hertfordshire, shared the weird picture of the weirdly switched merchandise to Amazon’s Fb web page.

She acquired her order on Saturday and was instantly stunned that her 1.2kg merchandise weighed solely about an eighth of that.

Katie Tarrant (left) from Watford in Hertfordshire was baffled to obtain the cuttlefish (proper) as a substitute of her cover

Pictured: What Ms Tarrant really ordered solely to be witness a bundle of cuttlefish being stuffed by her letterbox

Inside, she was astonished to find 150g of cuttlefish value about £eight as a substitute of the cover.

The picture exhibits about 9 chalk white cuttlefish fastidiously packed in a sealable plastic bag that got here in a small cardboard field.

Ms Tarrant posted on-line: ‘So ordered my son a HEARALPUBLICIST double cover set yesterday with Prime to be delivered right now.

‘What I really had delivered was a bag of Cuttlefish. I am certain my son will probably be thrilled with these wrapped up underneath the tree.

‘Now to make issues worse, what I initially ordered will probably be delivered in 2 months. Appalling.’

Sarah Ward wrote underneath Katie’s put up: ‘Inform them to ship a supply driver to choose the cuttlefish fish up once you’ve acquired your refund.

‘It would not take Amazon 5 to seven working days to take your cash. It should not take that lengthy to refund it. Similar day banking exists now. Inform them you are including on every day curiosity.’

Laura Pyper, tagging a good friend who had suffered a much less stunning swap, wrote: ‘Irene Gilmour you bought away. Not so unhealthy along with your UHT milk as a substitute of espresso.’

Talking right now, Ms Tarrant mentioned: ‘I used to be amazed. I did assume it unusual that the motive force was making an attempt to put up a double cover by the letterbox.

‘As soon as I opened it I believed it was a joke and was anticipating the supply driver to knock once more with my right parcel.

‘Amazon was not that useful. The cover is no longer accessible for 2 months and all they mentioned is that I may have a refund however I’ve to ship the cuttlefish again.

‘It was £17 however I’ve now must order it from elsewhere which is dearer and pay for subsequent day supply and hope that it now turns up in time for Christmas. It’s the most ridiculous factor ever.’

Earlier this month, Amazon launched an investigation after dozens of consumers complained about receiving different gadgets as a substitute of a Nintendo Change that they ordered on Black Friday.

Jake Lawrence, from Leicester, acquired a tambourine and a microphone as a substitute of the £300 recreation console.

The issue appears to have began in October with a Twitter consumer claiming they acquired condoms as a substitute of the ordered merchandise.