Amazon sends shopper who ordered headphones a DVD cartoon and a keyring instead 

A consumer who purchased £125 AirPods from Amazon was left baffled after he was despatched a DVD after which a keyring as a substitute.
Ben Lidbury, 33, from Horley, purchased the headphones for his fiancé Ellis’ Christmas current and had them despatched to his office in Reigate, Surrey.
He anticipated to seek out the gadgets he had paid for however to his astonishment he discovered a DVD of the 1988 youngsters’s movie My Neighbour Totoro as a replacement when he opened the bundle.
He made a criticism to Amazon and was instructed one other pair can be on their method.
The following day one other Amazon parcel arrived containing a keyring.
Ben instructed The Solar: ‘It was completely mad, this time there was only a keyring inside some plastic sheeting.
‘I used to be so confused. Think about if I had simply given it within the field to my girlfriend, and she or he discovered that or a youngsters’s DVD!’
Ben was then requested to ship Amazon proof of the gadgets, to show it wasn’t a rip-off.
They then despatched him the AirPods, which he lastly obtained on Thursday.
He has described the incident as ‘annoying and worrying’, including that ‘it simply is not what you need earlier than Christmas’.
Ben was given a £10 Amazon voucher as compensation, however was supplied no additional clarification about how the mix-up may have occurred.
A spokesman for Amazon UK stated: ‘We work very arduous to ship on our promise and buyer satisfaction is our high precedence.
‘We have notified the best groups internally and can work with the shopper on to make issues proper.’
Amazon have needed to cope with a collection of comparable points not too long ago, with a number of prospects complaining about receiving completely different gadgets to what they ordered.
One shopper was left horrified this week when Amazon needed to cost her £10,000 supply so she would get a present in time for Christmas.
Danielle Lengthy from Carrickfergus in Northern Eire ordered a £four.99 current which she wanted in time for Christmas Day.
However she was left surprised when the net retail large needed her to pay the extortionate submit and packaging charge – which was more than likely a glitch within the system.
Amazon sends baffled mom 9 CUTTLEFISH for her son’s Christmas current as a substitute of the £17 Ps quilt she ordered
A baffled mom obtained 9 cuttlefish rather than the £17 Playsation quilt she ordered from Amazon for her son’s Christmas current.
Katie Tarrant, from Watford, Hertfordshire, shared the weird picture of the weirdly switched merchandise to Amazon’s Fb web page.
She obtained her order on Saturday and was instantly shocked that her 1.2kg merchandise weighed solely about an eighth of that.
Inside, she was astonished to find 150g of cuttlefish price about £eight as a substitute of the quilt.
The picture exhibits about 9 chalk white cuttlefish rigorously packed in a sealable plastic bag that got here in a small cardboard field.
Ms Tarrant posted on-line: ‘So ordered my son a HEARALPUBLICIST double quilt set yesterday with Prime to be delivered at the moment.
‘What I truly had delivered was a bag of Cuttlefish. I am certain my son will probably be thrilled with these wrapped up below the tree.
‘Now to make issues worse, what I initially ordered will probably be delivered in 2 months. Appalling.’
Sarah Ward wrote below Katie’s submit: ‘Inform them to ship a supply driver to select the cuttlefish fish up while you’ve obtained your refund.
‘It does not take Amazon 5 to seven working days to take your cash. It should not take that lengthy to refund it. Similar day banking exists now. Inform them you are including on every day curiosity.’
Laura Pyper, tagging a buddy who had suffered a much less surprising swap, wrote: ‘Irene Gilmour you bought away. Not so dangerous together with your UHT milk as a substitute of espresso.’
Talking at the moment, Ms Tarrant stated: ‘I used to be amazed. I did suppose it unusual that the driving force was attempting to submit a double quilt by way of the letterbox.
‘As soon as I opened it I believed it was a joke and was anticipating the supply driver to knock once more with my right parcel.
‘Amazon was not that useful. The quilt is no longer obtainable for 2 months and all they stated is that I may have a refund however I’ve to ship the cuttlefish again.
‘It was £17 however I’ve now should order it from some place else which is dearer and pay for subsequent day supply and hope that it now turns up in time for Christmas. It’s the most ridiculous factor ever.’
Earlier this month, Amazon launched an investigation after dozens of shoppers complained about receiving different gadgets as a substitute of a Nintendo Swap that they ordered on Black Friday.
Jake Lawrence, from Leicester, obtained a tambourine and a microphone as a substitute of the £300 sport console.
The issue appears to have began in October with a Twitter consumer claiming they obtained condoms as a substitute of the ordered merchandise.
