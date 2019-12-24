Amazon sends shopper who ordered headphones a DVD cartoon and a keyring instead 

A consumer who purchased £125 AirPods from Amazon was left baffled after he was despatched a DVD after which a keyring as a substitute.

Ben Lidbury, 33, from Horley, purchased the headphones for his fiancé Ellis’ Christmas current and had them despatched to his office in Reigate, Surrey.

He anticipated to seek out the gadgets he had paid for however to his astonishment he discovered a DVD of the 1988 youngsters’s movie My Neighbour Totoro as a replacement when he opened the bundle.

He made a criticism to Amazon and was instructed one other pair can be on their method.

The following day one other Amazon parcel arrived containing a keyring.

Ben instructed The Solar: ‘It was completely mad, this time there was only a keyring inside some plastic sheeting.

‘I used to be so confused. Think about if I had simply given it within the field to my girlfriend, and she or he discovered that or a youngsters’s DVD!’

Ben was then requested to ship Amazon proof of the gadgets, to show it wasn’t a rip-off.

They then despatched him the AirPods, which he lastly obtained on Thursday.

He has described the incident as ‘annoying and worrying’, including that ‘it simply is not what you need earlier than Christmas’.

Ben was given a £10 Amazon voucher as compensation, however was supplied no additional clarification about how the mix-up may have occurred.

A spokesman for Amazon UK stated: ‘We work very arduous to ship on our promise and buyer satisfaction is our high precedence.

‘We have notified the best groups internally and can work with the shopper on to make issues proper.’

Amazon have needed to cope with a collection of comparable points not too long ago, with a number of prospects complaining about receiving completely different gadgets to what they ordered.

One shopper was left horrified this week when Amazon needed to cost her £10,000 supply so she would get a present in time for Christmas.

Danielle Lengthy from Carrickfergus in Northern Eire ordered a £four.99 current which she wanted in time for Christmas Day.

However she was left surprised when the net retail large needed her to pay the extortionate submit and packaging charge – which was more than likely a glitch within the system.