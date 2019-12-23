Amazon tries to charge customer nearly £10,000 to deliver her £4.99 gift in time for Christmas

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Danielle Lengthy (pictured) from Carrickfergus in Northern Eire ordered a £four.99 current which she wanted in time for Christmas Day

A client was left horrified when Amazon wished to cost her £10,000 supply so she would get a present in time for Christmas.

Danielle Lengthy from Carrickfergus in Northern Eire ordered a £four.99 current which she wanted in time for Christmas Day.

However she was left surprised when the net retail big wished her to pay the extortionate submit and packaging charge.

The usual supply cost on the Nifogo Bedside Pocket – a holder for telephones and tablets which clips in your mattress – was simply £2.99.

Nevertheless, that will not arrive till January 11 on the earliest.

Amazon provided her subsequent day supply however that was £9,999 – which was £9,996.01 dearer.

However that was nonetheless a threat as a result of it will arrive between Christmas Eve and December 27.

Children smooth play employee Danielle posted the hiked fees on Fb, with different social media customers fast to precise their shock on the value

It did supply a barely cheaper supply of £eight,888 for it to be assured by Friday.

Children smooth play employee Danielle posted the hiked fees on Fb.

She quipped: ‘That is a tricky one.

‘I want it was a joke, actually wished it earlier than Christmas.’

Pal Amy Warner stated: ‘Certainly not?’

Pal Abygail Grundie commented: ‘Did you get it sorted?’

Danielle Lengthy stated: ‘Yeah I paid £2.99 and I am going to wait till January.’

Amazon has been approached for remark.