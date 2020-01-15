Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series announces lead cast, including Game of Thrones…

House / TV / Amazon’s Lord of the Rings sequence proclaims lead solid, together with Recreation of Thrones alums

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the primary solid of actors for its extremely anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming tv sequence on Tuesday, together with two Recreation of Thrones veterans, and stated manufacturing would start in New Zealand subsequent month.

Among the many 15 solid members are the British actors Robert Aramayo, who portrayed a younger Ned Stark, and Joseph Mawle, who performed Benjen Stark on HBO’s medieval fantasy hit Recreation of Thrones. Others coming to Lord of the Rings embrace British theatre actor Owain Arthur, British-Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi, Australian actor Tom Budge, British actor Morfydd Clark, and Slovak-American actor Ema Horvath, the corporate stated.

Be part of them as they embark on the journey of a lifetime. #LOTRonPrime — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2020

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series,” showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay stated in a press release.

“These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors, they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide,” they added.

The TV adaptation will discover new storylines previous creator JRR Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring, the primary instalment within the famed fantasy trilogy set within the fictional land of Center-earth. Amazon introduced the solid at a Tv Critics Affiliation occasion the place TV networks preview upcoming exhibits.

The sequence nonetheless has a “few key roles left to cast,” stated Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s co-head of tv. The corporate didn’t reveal particulars concerning the roles the actors would play or the storyline.

