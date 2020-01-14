Amber Heard passionately kisses new woman during hot and heavy weekend away

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Since her acrimonious cut up from Hollywood star Johnny Depp in 2016, she’s been linked to a number of excessive profile male suitors.

However on Sunday, Amber Heard engaged in some very public affection with a galpal in Palms Springs.

The pair have been seen kissing as they left a lodge within the upscale Southern California resort city earlier than participating in some heavy PDA in Heard’s classic Ford Mustang automobile.

The Aquaman star, who was in a four-year relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree earlier than falling for Depp on the set of 2011’s Rum Diary, laughed and joked together with her good friend as they waited for the lodge valet to convey around her automobile.

The thriller girl is Bianca Butti, a cinematographer primarily based in Los Angeles.

They gave the impression to be taking a look at one thing on a telephone earlier than Butti positioned a hand tenderly on Heard’s hip and moved in for a kiss.

Heard, 33, reciprocated, closing her eyes and leaning in the direction of her 38-year-old girlfriend.

Heard seemed casually trendy in a saggy plaid shirt and blue skinny denims ripped on the knees.

The blonde, who left her lengthy hair unfastened, wore a white lace-up ankle boot on her proper foot and a medical boot on her left.

It is not recognized how the actress suffered an harm however she has been carrying the boot for the reason that starting of the 12 months.

Butti had on a cropped white sweater below a black knit cardigan and added turquoise pants and darkish sneakers.

She accomplished her look with a grey fedora over her lengthy darkish hair.

Heard remains to be coping with the autumn out from her breakup with Depp, whom she married in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

She accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean star of home violence once they broke up and he filed a $50 million defamation swimsuit in opposition to her after she wrote about her expertise of being an abused partner in an op-ed revealed in The Washington Put up.

Heard has claimed that Depp threw a cellular phone at her which hit her face. She then took out a restraining order in opposition to him.

Final month, it was reported that the choose int he defamation case had sided with Depp and can permit deposition testimony from two LAPD officers who responded to the couple’s residence on the evening of the incident.

Officers testified below oath they didn’t see any accidents to Heard’s face once they noticed her on the evening of Could 21, 2016.

The defamation case is headed to trial someday in 2020.