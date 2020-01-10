Amber Portwood Has A New Boyfriend ‘Who Just Happened To Watch’ Her On ‘Teen Mom OG’!

Amber Portwood is formally off the market!

In accordance with an Us Weekly supply, the Teen Mother OG star has a brand new boyfriend six months after her dramatic cut up from child daddy Andrew Glennon.

The insider revealed that Amber’s new man, Europe native Dimitri Garcia, is in his late 30s and a father or mother of his personal — he’s posted a number of pics of his son and daughter on his Instagram web page — and apparently slid into the fact star’s DMs after watching a number of episodes of her MTV present!

Associated: Amber Did NOT Violate Her Probation By Allegedly Making These Threats

The supply dished:

“Amber is dating him. Dimitri has only seen her show a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

Ah, fashionable romance!

The supply additionally famous that the connection continues to be within the early levels, including:

“She’s just getting to know him. They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Nice to listen to!

As followers know, this new romance comes after a tumultuous previous few months for the 29-year-old, who cut up from Glennon in July 2019 when she was arrested in Indiana for home battery. In accordance with studies, the previous couple have been having a disagreement when Portwood allegedly attacked the 35-year-old with a machete whereas he was holding their now-20-month-old son, James.

Associated: Amber Sends Candy Birthday Love To 11-Yr-Previous Daughter Leah

The 2 have struggled to amicably co-parent since. As we reported, Amber filed a movement on Monday for her ex to be held in contempt of court docket after he allegedly violated the pair’s custody settlement for James over the vacations. Apparently, their current parental settlement said that James would spend Christmas Day with Amber, however Andrew as a substitute reportedly skipped city final minute with the tot and did not notify her.

” width=”580″> Andrew and Amber throughout happier instances. / (c) Amber Portwood/Instagram

Along with the alleged violation, Amber got here ahead with claims that James was severely bitten by a canine whereas in his father’s care. She alleged Glennon waited three days to lastly ship her a pic of the harm and uncared for to share any information about James’ preliminary pressing care go to, including that the picture she obtained of James confirmed him with a black eye and a bandaged nostril, “indicating that the injury was more than a ‘nip.’”

Portwood is demanding elevated parenting time to make up for what she misplaced through the holidays and requested that her ex foot the invoice for her accrued authorized bills.

Seems like a brand new man in her life is strictly what she wants!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Instagram]