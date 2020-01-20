Ambidextrous squirrels can out-think their rivals and learn new skills more quickly, study shows 

By Alex Ward For The Day by day Mail

Being proper or left handed is an evolutionary trait that provides people a bonus.

However scientists have discovered the identical is just not, apparently, true for squirrels.

In a examine, these which most popular to make use of one paw over the opposite had been much less good at studying new duties.

Researchers discovered that, like people, squirrels are strongly ‘lateralised’ and favoured one aspect over the opposite.

Nevertheless, whereas that is believed to make the human mind extra environment friendly, it gave the impression to be a downside for squirrels when in comparison with ambidextrous ones.

The scientists noticed 30 wild greys once they had been introduced with a Perspex tube of peanuts.

In an effort to get them, the squirrels needed to study to make use of a paw to suit by way of the holes fairly than their face.

The researchers measured how rapidly they discovered easy methods to entry the nuts.

Some squirrels confirmed ambidexterity whereas others strongly favoured a aspect.

The outcomes, printed within the journal Studying and Behaviour, confirmed these which strongly favoured a selected paw did much less effectively on a studying process.

Research writer Dr Lisa Leaver, of the College of Exeter, stated: ‘They did not study as rapidly as those who had been extra ambidextrous.’

She stated it was beforehand thought being strongly lateralised was linked to higher psychological efficiency in animals.

Dr Leaver stated research comparable to this counsel that, in some mammals, there may be ‘a weak and even damaging relationship.’