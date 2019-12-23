Ambrish Vijayakar : An Influencer with Social Cause

He takes seminars all around the nation and wonders being he would not cost a single penny or settle for any form of honorarium for a similar.

It’s actually tough to come back throughout such a humble individual.

He’s identified for his breakthrough subjects which he touches in the course of the seminar. Ambrish Vijayakar speaks on

a) simplified method in the direction of psychological problems.

b) A simple method to pediatric instances

c) Specialised method to Bronchial asthma, allergy symptoms and Psoriatic instances.

Ambrish Vijayakar has been taking the sphere of Homoeopathy to the lots by conducting and working common camps and clinics throughout Maharashtra & throughout the borders of state-assisted by his in a position and

skilled assistants, particularly focusing on rural areas.

Owing to his sound data and energetic method in the direction of his pupils, he’s usually seen conducting workshops and seminars. He has performed workshops throughout the nation proper from Jalandhar to Ludhiana, Delhi, Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. His skilled attraction has traveled Internationally too. From London, Dubai, Scotland, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and Mexico. His workshops rejuvenate folks’s minds and enlighten them. For this selfless work, Authorities organisations have acknowledged their work. Ambrish Vijayakar in his profession spanning over 15 years now has helped folks see gentle in instances of non-public darkness and psychological chaos. It’s our honor to have this man in amongst us right this moment.