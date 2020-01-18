Ambulance worker’s brilliant dog pictures become sell-out calendar that raises £2,000 for charity

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

An ambulance employee’s lovable canine calendar has grow to be a sell-out success after elevating £2,000 for NHS employees and for coaching remedy canine for struggle veterans.

Scotswoman Kaylee Garrick, 29, photographed her seven Shetland Sheepdogs and one Alaskan Klee Kai leaping into the air, carrying wellies, jumpers and sun shades, and prancing down the seashore close to their dwelling at Scalloway, Shetland Islands, whereas making the must-have planner.

The ambulance technician and avid photographer determined to create the heartwarming time-keeper after she was repeatedly requested by followers on social media.

‘The response has been overwhelming, I may simply have offered double,’ she instructed the Scottish Solar. ‘We offered out extraordinarily rapidly – with orders flying everywhere in the world – USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand to say a number of locations.’

The cuddly-looking canine are featured each month alongside a Shetland phrase in order that canine lovers can be taught Previous Norse whereas admiring the angelic pups.

Cash raised has gone to TASC, the ambulance employees charity which helps struggling staff within the service, and Bravehound, a charity for coaching remedy canine to assist struggle veterans.

