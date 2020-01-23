America REFUSES to hand over diplomat’s wife accused of killing 19-year-old British biker Harry Dun

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

America has refused handy over a diplomat’s spouse who’s accused of killing a 19-year-old British biker in a crash close to a US airbase.

Mr Dunn was killed in a head-on collision with a automotive on August 27 final 12 months close to RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the spouse of a US intelligence official, is believed to have been driving on the fallacious aspect of the street and was charged with inflicting dying by harmful driving.

However she claimed diplomatic immunity after the alleged collision, fled to her residence nation and has refused to return to face justice regardless of pleas from Harry’s household.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas, household spokesman Radd Seiger stated.

The household’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom knowledgeable them of the choice and is because of meet the US ambassador Woody Johnson in London on Friday to debate the case.

Mr Dunn’s household stated they’d react totally to the information on Friday morning, however stated ‘the struggle goes on’ for justice for his or her son.

Boris Johnson beforehand stated the possibility of the suspect ever returning to the UK was very low.