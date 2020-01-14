American Airlines employee ‘took passenger’s number before bombarding her with messages’

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

An American Airways worker took a passenger’s quantity from her baggage tag, earlier than following her onto a flight and bombarding her with greater than 100 creepy textual content messages, in line with a lawsuit.

Ashley Barno says the worker, recognized solely as Ahmad, informed her she was ‘beautiful in her grey prime’ and defined he bought her title, cellphone quantity and handle from the data on her carry-on bag.

The chilling messages go on to point out how the employee then joined her on her flight from San Diego’s Worldwide Airport to Chicago O’Hare in April final 12 months, telling her: ‘I’m on board now. Are you going to Chicago too??’

He’s then stated to have informed a apprehensive Ashley he may get her free flights and entry to lounges, including: ‘Will you be a part of me? I actually such as you!! Come on be a part of me!!’

Ashley Barno, pictured, says an American Airways worker took her quantity from her baggage tag, earlier than following her onto a flight and bombarding her with textual content messages

Ashley Barno says the worker, recognized solely as Ahmad, informed her she was ‘beautiful in her grey prime’ and defined he bought her title, cellphone quantity and handle from the data on her carry-on bag. A number of the messages are pictured

The worker, who was not on responsibility for American on the time, had first messaged Ashley asking her how she was, the lawsuit claims. Replying to the unknown quantity Ashley stated: ‘Sorry, I am unsure who that is.’

Ashley informed NBC San Diego: ‘The entire time I saved asking him, ‘Who’re you? How are you aware who I’m? How’d you get my information.

‘Simply realizing that he knew what I appeared like, and that we have been in an enclosed aircraft and that there is no method out, like actually, actually scared me.

‘He had an excessive amount of data on individuals, and what he did was not OK, and never acceptable in any respect.’

Ashley stated she informed Ahmad to depart her alone however he continued, telling her: ‘Okay it is as much as you, however friendship with me will likely be very helpful for you. I can at all times provide you with good seats, entry to the lounges, and free drinks.’

She informed a flight attendant concerning the messages and Ahmad was met at Chicago airport by firm staff.

The flight attendant is alleged to have informed Barno that it was not ‘the primary time he is achieved one thing like this’.

Ashley is now suing the airline for negligent hiring, sexual harassment and different alleged wrongdoing. The lawsuit alleges American Airways ‘knew of its worker’s propensity to inappropriately contact its clients but continued to retain him as an worker’.

‘American Airways didn’t do a enough job in hiring and supervising staff to maintain its clients secure from sexual harassment and stalking’, it provides.

A spokesman for the corporate stated it ‘takes the privateness and security of our clients severely. The worker concerned within the criticism is now not employed at American Airways’

Ashley added: ‘I bought off the aircraft, I known as my sister, and I used to be crying profusely as a result of I simply felt I imply, one of the simplest ways to explain it was, I felt bare in a public place.’

An American Airways spokesman informed the DailyMail.com the corporate ‘takes the privateness and security of our clients severely’.

They added:’ We investigated the allegations and took applicable motion. The worker concerned within the criticism is now not employed at American Airways.’