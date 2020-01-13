Because of a decline in smoking and higher therapies for lung most cancers, the American Most cancers Society reported a 2.2% drop in most cancers from 2016 to 2017, the largest-ever reported change since record-keeping started in 1930. What do you suppose?
“I knew better treatments would one day overpower my complete indifference to my health.”
Moshe Bridges • Airline Chef
“A few more years like this and I’ll finally feel safe going back to smoking.”
Sherrod Crossley • Toxin Identifier
Commercial
“It’s 2020 for crying out loud! Americans deserve more modern ways to die.”
Hannah Vowell • Jewel Cutter
