American citizen held in Egypt prison for SIX YEARS dies after going on hunger strike

An American man who was imprisoned in Egypt for the previous six years on what he claimed had been false fees has died following a protracted starvation strike.

Twin Egyptian-American citizen Moustafa Kassem, a 54-year-old taxi cab driver from New York, handed away on account of a coronary heart failure from his starvation strike on Monday, the State Division introduced.

He was arrested in Cairo on August 14, 2013 throughout a bloody crackdown following the Arab Spring army takeover led by present president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, accused of collaborating in an anti-government protest.

Nevertheless, Kassem claims he was merely on the mistaken place on the mistaken time and wasn’t affiliated with the protests.

He handed away on Monday, 4 days after he refused to eat any liquids at his high-security Tora jail and was transported to a hospital. He suffered from diabetes and a coronary heart complication that possible went untreated on the jail.

Kassem is survived by his two kids and spouse.

Kassem’s case was one of many prime focuses of the Trump administration, championed by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In August 2013 Kassem’s household stated he stepped out to change cash and store when safety officers detained him, accusing him of collaborating in protests in opposition to the army takeover, in response to one in all Kassem’s attorneys Praveen Madhiraju.

Nevertheless, Kassem insisted that he was not linked to any opposition political teams and claimed he was wrongfully detained. He stated Egyptian troopers grabbed his American passport and threw it on the bottom.

He was arrested the evening earlier than he was set to return to the US.

‘Moustafa was as apolitical because it will get. He was only a bystander who acquired picked up – mistaken place, mistaken time. It is ridiculous that he has died,’ Mohamed Soltan, an Egyptian-American human rights campaigners who spent 4 months behind bars with Kassem and was launched in 2015, stated to the New York Occasions.

In September 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail in a mass trial with greater than 700 co-defendants.

Within the jail Kassem was trapped hundreds of miles away from his household and his diabetes and coronary heart ailment had been largely untreated.

Kassem is believed to have began this starvation strike in September 2018 following his conviction, refusing to eat stable meals. He had launched into starvation strikes earlier than this as properly.

On Friday he refused to take liquids and was shortly after transported to a hospital in central Cairo. He handed away Monday within the late afternoon, Soltan stated.

‘A diabetic with a coronary heart situation, jail officers restricted entry to essential drugs and medical take care of the whole lot of his (Kassem’s) detention. He remained in pretrial detention for over 5 years,’ Pretrial Rights Worldwide’s assertion stated.

In September 2018 during a trip to Cairo, Pence brought up Kassem's case with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who came to power with the 2013 military coup d'état

Rep Ted Deutch stated he was ‘drastically saddened’ and ‘disturbed’ by Kassem’s dying

‘Pompeo should remind Egypt that army help is legally tied to releasing prisoners, together with a minimum of 6 US residents,’ Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut stated Monday

‘The Egyptian overseas ministry knowledgeable the household round three hours in the past that Kassem has died. The authorities didn’t present any causes for his dying, which is at all times the case in such incidents,’ a supply near the household stated to ABC Information Monday.

In February 2019 Kassem’s sister stated he was dying due to his starvation strike.

Kassem pleaded with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to assist free him in letters.

‘Pricey President Trump: As an American starting the starvation strike that might go away my two younger kids with no father and make my spouse a widow, I pray that you simply safe my freedom,’ he wrote in a single letter.

‘Such as you, I’m from New York,’ one other letter addressed to Trump stated. ‘I’m going on starvation strike realizing full properly that I’ll not survive it. I’m placing my life in your palms.’

In September 2018 throughout a visit to Cairo, Pence introduced up Kassem’s case with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who got here to energy with the 2013 army coup d’état. He additionally introduced up the case of Ahmed Etiwy, one other American imprisoned in Egypt.

El-Sisi promised to offer ‘very severe consideration’ to the case, Pence relayed to reporters.

‘I advised him we might wish to see these Americans restored to their households and restored to our nation,’ Pence stated.

Simply final month Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised Kassem’s case up in a gathering with Egyptian Minister of Overseas Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

A senior State Division official stated it is ‘nonetheless untimely to speak about’ US punishment or response in opposition to Egypt for Kassem’s dying.

‘We’re actually involved about this, and we’ll speak about it,’ the supply stated.

In line with the State Division there are nonetheless ‘a number of’ different US residents detained in Egypt although an official quantity as not been launched.

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egypt’s toppled president Mohamed Morsi pictured demonstrating within the streets of Cairo on August 23, 2013

Kassem spent 5 lengthy years in jail after he was arrested in 2013. Lastly in September 2018 he was sentenced to 15 years in jail, triggering his starvation strike. He was held on the high-security Tora jail in Cairo (pictured above)

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut stated there are a minimum of six.

‘Pompeo should remind Egypt that army help is legally tied to releasing prisoners, together with a minimum of 6 US residents,’ he tweeted Monday.

‘I’m deeply saddened to study at present the dying of U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem who’d been imprisoned in Egypt,’ assistant secretary for Close to Japanese affairs with the State Division David Schenker stated throughout a Mondays information briefing. ‘His dying in custody was unnecessary, tragic and avoidable.’

Kassem is the primary of those American prisoners to die in Egyptian custody.

Egypt is the second-biggest recipient of US army help after Israel, raking in a $1.3billion a 12 months.

Trump has been vocal of his help of el-Sisi, even calling him ‘my favourite dictator’, although his authorities has led the harshest crackdown on freedom of speech and political opposition in a long time.

Egypt is infamous for its brutal remedy of its political prisoners, the place inmates are sometimes given the medical care they want and there are accusations of torture.

Final 12 months in June ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died after he collapsed throughout his court docket listening to. His household accused authorities of denying him correct medical entry. They stated he fainted twice and skilled a diabetic coma in 2017.

‘The dying of former President Morsi strikes some scary parallels with Mustafa’s case. Mustafa can be being housed at Scorpion jail inside Tora Jail Advanced. He additionally has a coronary heart situation and diabetes and is topic to equally neglectful medical remedy,’ Madhiraju stated on the time of Morsi’s dying.