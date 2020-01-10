‘American Horror Story’ Actor Harry Hains Dead At 27

One other life misplaced approach too quickly.

Harry Hains, an Australian mannequin and actor who starred in American Horror Story: Resort and The OA, has died at 27 years outdated.

The information was confirmed by the performer’s mom, actress Jane Balder, who wrote on Instagram on Thursday:

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time… I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Jane didn’t disclose her son’s reason behind demise, however famous funeral service shall be held on the Hollywood Perpetually cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12.

Raised in Melbourne, Australia, Harry was learning pre-med Down Below when he determined to maneuver to London to pursue modeling and performing. He was additionally signed to the Chadwick modeling company, and was a musician performing underneath the identify ANTIBOY, an alter ego he described as a “gender fluid robot from the future.”

In a March 2019 interview with Boys by Ladies journal, the rising star recognized as gender fluid, telling the publication:

“I know that I am born male but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels… I grew up in Melbourne and I had a very open and accepting family. Dating someone of either sex didn’t make a difference to me.”

He informed the outlet that he had suffered from a “serious sleeping disorder” (idiopathic insomnia) as a toddler, and tended to be a bit “self-destructive.”

Harry shared his final Instagram put up seven days in the past, displaying himself celebrating New Yr’s Eve with a buddy:

Our hearts exit to Harry’s family members right now.