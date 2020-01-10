American Horror Story and The OA star Harry Hains has died aged 27

American Horror Story’s Harry Hains has died aged 27 following struggles with habit, his household have revealed.

Hains’ mom and Neighbours actress Jane Badler, who posted on Instagram following her son’s demise, didn’t state how he had died however added that he had “struggled with mental illness and addiction”.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life [sic],” Badler wrote in her tribute.

The Australian actor, musician and mannequin had moved to the US to additional his artistic profession. He performed Noah within the second season of The OA. He additionally appeared within the American Horror Story: Resort episode “Devil’s Night” and within the TV collection Sneaky Pete on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Hains additionally produced music below the pseudonym ANTIBOY. The stage identify refers to a personality he created, which he informed Boys By Ladies was a “gender fluid robot from the future, stuck in a virtual reality world that has been malfunctioning.”

In the identical interview, Hains said he himself recognized as gender fluid, saying, “If I had to pick a label it would be in the realm of gender fluid. I know that I am born male but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”