American Horror Story renewed for 3 more seasons by FX

Excellent news, followers of horror: FX simply renewed American Horror Story for not one or two however THREE extra seasons!

American Horror Story has been renewed by way of season 13, in keeping with Leisure Weekly.

Though American Horror Story: 1984 was not the very best, it definitely was ok to herald respectable rankings, which is why FX has renewed the horror anthology for 3 extra seasons.

And, they’ll be gorier, at the least that’s what the channel has to say. Breaking the information on their official Fb deal with, FX has revealed that American Horror Story has been renewed by way of season 13, including that they’ve to extend their “fake blood budget.”

The present’s season 10 was greenlit previous to this announcement and is believed to air later this yr.

we’re going to have to extend our fake-blood funds. American Horror Story is coming again for seasons 10-13. Posted by FX Networks on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Whereas Netflix actually makes us all anticipate just a few months to resume a present, what made FX renew American Horror Story for 3 extra seasons? Simple, it’s the highest-rated FX present ever. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks, revealed the identical in an announcement this Wednesday, as reported by Leisure Tonight. Simply to place it out right here, AHS has been nominated for 95 Emmys to date!

That being mentioned, there isn’t a denying the truth that the present has been missing one thing within the final couple of seasons, and it has not been its greatest self. The ninth season, 1984, was impressed by iconic slasher motion pictures like Friday the 13th and Halloween however it nonetheless couldn’t impress the viewers like the primary 4 seasons of the present did. (Additionally, we miss Jessica Lange. Terribly.)

Hopefully, this time round, issues might be higher. And, Murphy is in actual fact, attempting to offer the viewers what they need within the upcoming season. In an interview final yr, the mind behind a whole lot of profitable exhibits like Pose, Feud, 9-1-1, The Politician, teased that he might be bringing again the goodness of earlier seasons. “The witches will be back,” he instructed ET, referring to the present’s most profitable season – Coven.

Would you wish to see the outdated characters as soon as once more? Or, would you like to see the OG forged aka Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and Lily Rabe reunite and play new elements? Tell us within the feedback!