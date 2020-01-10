American Horror Story’s Harry Hains dies at 27 after ‘addiction’

By Jo Scrimshire For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: 16:10 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 22:03 EST, 9 January 2020

Australian mannequin and actor Harry Hains, who starred in American Horror Story: Lodge and The OA, has died on the age of 27.

Harry’s mom, actress Jane Badler, confirmed the information on Instagram on Thursday.

‘He was 27 and had the world at his toes,’ she wrote. ‘However sadly he struggled with psychological sickness and habit. An excellent spark shone vivid too brief a time… I’ll miss you, Harry, day-after-day of my life.’

Relaxation in peace: Mannequin and actor Harry Hains, who starred in American Horror Story: Lodge and The OA, has died on the age of 27. Pictured on August four, 2015 in Westwood, California

Jane – who’s finest identified for her roles in NBC sci-fi collection V, Falcon Crest and Australian cleaning soap opera Neighbours – didn’t disclose her son’s reason behind dying.

A funeral service can be held on the Hollywood Eternally cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12.

Harry was raised in Melbourne, Australia. He was learning pre-med there when he determined to maneuver to London to pursue modelling and appearing.

He later moved to New York, earlier than settling in Los Angeles.

Devastating: Harry’s mom, American-Australian actress Jane Badler (left), confirmed the information on Instagram on Thursday

‘This really extraordinary life’: A funeral service for Harry can be held on the Hollywood Eternally cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12

Harry shared his final Instagram publish – a celebratory New Yr’s Eve photograph with a feminine pal – simply seven days in the past.

He wrote within the caption: ‘To 2020! The brand new period has already begun. So let’s all preserve solely transferring ahead, staying so current to get pleasure from each second all through this stunning new starting. Completely happy New Yr, peeps. A lot love and gratitude for all in my life.’

Along with starring in Netflix collection The OA and American Horror Story: Lodge, he was signed to the Chadwick modelling company.

Harry was additionally a musician performing underneath the title, ANTIBOY, an alter ego he described as a ‘gender fluid robotic from the longer term’.

Journey: Harry was raised in Melbourne, Australia. He was learning pre-med there when he determined to maneuver to London to pursue modelling and appearing. He later settled in Los Angeles

Tragedy: Jane – who’s finest identified for her roles in V, Falcon Crest and Australian cleaning soap opera Neighbours – didn’t disclose her son’s reason behind dying. Pictured: Harry (left) along with his household

Harry recognized as gender fluid, in keeping with a March 2019 interview with Boys by Women journal. The article referred to Harry utilizing ‘he’ and ‘him’ pronouns.

‘I do know that I’m born male however I do not assume I characterize what it means to be a person,’ he stated.

‘I consider we ought to be no matter we wish. It will get form of complicated once we begin labelling ourselves so I attempt to avoid labels.

Up-and-coming actor: Harry (centre) is pictured in American Horror Story: Lodge

‘Be no matter we wish’: Harry recognized as gender fluid, in keeping with a March 2019 interview with Boys by Women journal. The article referred to Harry utilizing ‘he’ and ‘him’ pronouns

Ultimate phrases: Harry shared his final Instagram publish seven days in the past (above). He captioned it: ‘Let’s all preserve solely transferring ahead, staying so current to get pleasure from each second all through this stunning new starting’

‘I grew up in Melbourne and I had a really open and accepting household. Courting somebody of both intercourse did not make a distinction to me.’

He instructed the identical publication that he had suffered from a ‘severe sleeping dysfunction’ (idiopathic insomnia) as a baby, and had a bent to be ‘self-destructive’.

Harry’s mom, Jane, was born in New York Metropolis however ultimately settled in Australia after she married businessman Stephen Hains.

For confidential assist, name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or click on right here

For confidential help on suicide issues within the UK, name the Samaritans on 08457 90 90 90, go to an area Samaritans department or click on right here

For confidential help in Australia, please name Lifeline on 13 11 14 or click on right here

Profession: Harry’s mom, Jane, was born in New York Metropolis however ultimately settled in Australia after she married businessman Stephen Hains. She has appeared in lots of American and Australian TV reveals, together with cleaning soap opera Neighbours (pictured)