December 24, 2019 | 2:50am

An Military soldier initially from New Jersey died Monday after being hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Sunday, the Military stated.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey, died from accidents sustained within the blast, which the Taliban has since claimed duty for. His unit was within the Kunduz Province after they have been hit by the blast, the Pentagon stated.

“We will honor our brother’s sacrifice and provide the best possible care to his family. We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers,” Col. John W. Sannes stated in an announcement Monday.

Along with a number of deployments in Afghanistan, Goble additionally served in Guatamala, Colombia and Argentina, the Military stated.

A pal arrange a GoFundMe web page that had made greater than $20,000 by Monday evening.

“We lost a true American hero yesterday. Anyone that crossed paths with Mike, was truly blessed,” his pal, Lisa Barker, wrote within the GoFundMe.

“I have never met a soldier that was more passionate and patriotic than Mike Goble. He loved this country endlessly, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it, fighting for our freedom,” she added.

Goble’s demise is the 20th of a US service member in fight in Afghanistan this 12 months.