America’s Lackeys: Iran Supreme Leader On “Cowardly” European Governments

Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday accused the governments of Britain, France and Germany of being “American lackeys” within the face of US stress over the nuclear accord.

America has threatened to impose a 25 p.c tariff on imports of European vehicles if European Union governments proceed to again the nuclear deal, in line with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The 2015 settlement was struck in Vienna between Iran and France, Britain, Germany, the US, China and Russia.

But it surely has threatened to break down since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in 2018, earlier than reimposing a sequence of intensifying financial sanctions on Iran.

In response, Tehran has progressively diminished quite a few its key commitments to an settlement that drastically restricted its nuclear actions.

Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday introduced they had been beginning the so-called dispute mechanism to attempt to convey Iran again into full compliance with its commitments beneath the accord.

Throughout a sermon at Friday prayers in Tehran, Khamenei accused the “wicked” governments of Britain, France and Germany of “threatening Iran to take the nuclear issue to the (UN) Security Council.”

Iran’s high chief stated the launch of the dispute mechanism was “done to overshadow” the killing of high Iranian common Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad, and Iran’s subsequent retaliation.

Final week, Iran fired a volley of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraqi navy bases, wounding 11 American troopers.

Khamenei accused the European governments of historic animosity in direction of Iran.

“These three countries are the ones that during the (Iran-Iraq war) helped Saddam Hussein as much as they could,” he stated, referring to the previous Iraqi dictator and Iran’s erstwhile foe.

“It has been proven now, after about a year, that they are, in the true sense of the word, America’s lackeys, and these cowardly governments are waiting for the Iranian nation to surrender,” he stated.

“Even when they negotiate, their negotiations are tainted with deceit… those behind the negotiating table, those gentlemen, are the same as the terrorists at Baghdad airport” who killed Soleimani, he stated.

“They cannot be trusted.”

