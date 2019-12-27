Amid anti-CAA protests, Hindus form human chain to escort Muslim ‘baraat’ in UP

In a show of communal concord, a gaggle of Hindu boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur metropolis shaped a human chain round a Muslim man’s “baraat” (Wedding ceremony procession) to soundly escort them to their vacation spot. When the Kanpur metropolis was engulfed in flames of violence over the anti-citizenship legislation on Saturday, it was a Hindu boy who shaped a human chain together with his buddies and escorted the Muslim baraat to the marriage venue.

Indian wedding ceremonyReuters

The violence and the following curfew had unnerved the Khan household and so they determined to postpone the marriage. The groom’s neighbour Vimal Chapadiya, after coming to know of the issue determined to assist the household.

Groom’s neighbour gathered 70 baraatis

Chapadiya and his buddies, Somnath Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari, acquired all their buddies collectively and when the 70-odd ‘baraatis’ of the Muslim groom arrived, the Hindu boys shaped a human chain round them and escorted them from the Bakarganj crossing to the marriage venue which was a couple of kilometre away.

The boys stayed again until the marriage was over and the ‘baraat’ was once more escorted out of the world to security.

‘We needed to stand with the household in misery’

Chapadiya, who works as an administrator in a non-public faculty, stated that he merely did what he felt was proper. “I have seen the bride, Zeenat, grow up. She is like my younger sister. How could I let her heart be broken? We are neighbours and I had to stand with the family in times of distress,” he stated. Zeenat, in the meantime, stated that Vimal was her brother in the true sense of the time period and she or he would always remember what he had achieved for her.