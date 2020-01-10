Amid Boycott Calls, Akhilesh Yadav Screens Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’

Bollywood star Deepika Padkukone visited JNU campus on Tuesday

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Occasion chief Akhilesh Yadav has organized a particular screening of Deepika Padukone’s new movie – ‘Chhapaak‘ – for get together employees in Lucknow right this moment. The transfer is aimed toward expressing help for Ms Padukone who has been criticised on social media after her Tuesday night go to to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College, the place she stood in solidarity with college students injured in final week’s vicious mob assault that left 34 individuals injured, together with the JNU college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh and several other college members.

‘Chhapaak‘, which additionally marks Ms Padukone’s debut as a movie producer, is directed by Meghna Gulzar and relies on the actual life story of Laxmi Agarwal, a Delhi lady who was an acid assault sufferer.

“We are also watching the film because our president Akhilesh Yadav has always been concerned about the problems of acid attack survivors. He (Mr Yadav) had set up the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Lucknow for acid attack survivors,” a senior get together chief was quoted by information company IANS.

Ms Padukone celebrated her birthday – January 5 – on the cafe with acid assault survivors.

UP Congress has additionally expressed help, with get together chief Shailendra Tiwari placing up posters of the movie across the metropolis and calling on individuals to go and watch the movie.

Two days after a mob of round 70 to 100 goons – sporting masks and wielding iron rods, sledgehammers and glass bottles – barged onto the JNU campus and went on a brutal and unchecked rampage, Deepika Padukone made a shock go to to the college.

The ‘Padmaavat‘ star reached the JNU campus at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, attended a public assembly for 15 minutes and left after talking to a couple members of the scholars’ union.

The transfer by Ms Padukone, one in all Bollywood’s high stars, stood out amid conspicuous silence by movie trade A-listers on pupil protests and the demonstrations throughout the nation in opposition to the controversial Citizenship Modification Act.

Her choice immediately polarised opinion on social media, the place she was each praised for her braveness and focused by trolls.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted a photograph of Ms Padukone, standing in silence behind the injured Ms Ghosh, with an attraction to boycott her motion pictures; ‘Chhapaak‘ launched in theatres right this moment.

Help for Ms Padukone has additionally come pouring in from different states, with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (each Congress-ruled states) waiving leisure tax on the screening of her movie.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted: “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh”.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel introduced an analogous transfer and in addition urged individuals to observe the film with their households. “The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families,” he mentioned.

With enter from IANS