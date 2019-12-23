Amid Citizenship Protests, BJP Seeks To Dispel “Myths” With Animated Clip

The clarifications supplied within the video echoed assurances supplied by PM Modi.

New Delhi:

With protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act persevering with in lots of elements of the nation, the ruling BJP has tweeted out an animated video geared toward dispelling the Muslim neighborhood’s fears that the legislation would influence their identification as Indians.

The clip, with a runtime of three.30 minutes, begins by displaying a Muslim man chancing upon one other who’s headed to a protest march towards the controversial legislation. Then follows an in depth dialogue between the 2, with the first character clarifying on numerous “myths” propagated by opposition events to undermine the ruling BJP.

Lots of the clarifications supplied within the clip echoed these given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The amended legislation is simply meant to supply refuge to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the video maintains, underlining that no Muslim citizen can be affected by it.

The primary character within the animated video additionally seeks to dispel “rumours” that the legislation can be instrumental in subjugating the Muslim neighborhood in coordination with the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), claiming that there isn’t a rapid plan to roll out the latter initiative on a nationwide scale. “And even if an NRC is implemented eventually, it will be done in a manner that causes no inconvenience to any citizen,” he says.

— BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019

The second character seems satisfied of the BJP’s good intentions by the top of the video, admitting that he has been “misled into protesting against the amended law by opposition parties such as the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and CPI-M”.

The social media clip got here at the same time as DMK chief MK Stalin took out an enormous protest towards the legislation – which goals to expedite citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from the three neighbouring international locations – in Chennai on Monday. The Congress was additionally scheduled to carry a significant protest towards it at Delhi’s Raj Ghat in coordination with scholar teams later within the day.

PM Modi’s declare at Sunday’s rally that “there has been no talk of a nationwide NRC” ever since he took over in 2014 was severely criticised by opposition events, with many declaring that Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah had introduced its implementation in a lot of boards over the previous few months. The Congress additionally countered his comment that there have been “no detention centres” in India by citing media experiences, together with one which quoted Union Minister Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 unlawful migrants had died in detention centres throughout Assam.

The Citizenship Modification Act makes faith a criterion for granting Indian citizenship for the primary time within the nation’s historical past.