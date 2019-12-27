Amid Citizenship Protests, Kerala Says No Plan To Set Up Detention Camps

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s workplace mentioned no detention centres are being constructed. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship Modification Act, the Kerala authorities at the moment mentioned it’s not planning to arrange detention centres to accommodate unlawful immigrants within the state.

Kerala Chief Minister’s Workplace mentioned false propaganda about detention centres was being unfold by means of sure media.

“The government has also instructed the authorities to stop all work started by the previous government on detention centres, ” the official assertion learn.

The assertion learn that in August 2012, the centre had written to the house secretaries of all states asking them to make sure organising of detention centres.

On the idea of this letter, the house ministry had referred to as a gathering in 2015 which was attended by high cops, the assertion learn.

On the assembly, a choice was taken to start out centres within the state beneath the social justice division.

In 2016, the social justice division director was requested to submit the proposal for the centres and submit essential suggestions. The state crime information bureau was additionally requested to submit particulars.

Nevertheless, in the course of the tenure of the LDF authorities, no minister has seen any recordsdata relating to the detention centres, the assertion mentioned.

Hitting out on the authorities, Opposition chief Ramesh Chennithala mentioned the Chief Minister ought to make clear if the centre had given directions to open detention centres within the state to accommodate unlawful immigrants within the backdrop of the amended Citizenship Act.