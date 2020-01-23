Amid Coronavirus Scare, Indigo Says Its Flight Schedule Remains Unaffected

IndiGo at the moment runs two each day direct flights to China

New Delhi:

As China locks down its 5 cities to cease the unfold of coronavirus, IndiGo on Thursday mentioned it’s working with “authorities” to make sure the protection and well being of its passengers and crew, and its flight schedule has remained unaffected until now.

IndiGo at the moment runs two each day direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and one other is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route.

A complete 9,156 passengers from 43 flights had been screened for novel coronavirus until Tuesday on the seven recognized airports, together with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the Union Well being Ministry had mentioned on Wednesday.

Until now, no circumstances have been detected by means of these screening efforts, Well being Secretary Preeti Sudan had mentioned.

Whereas saying the flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route, which is able to start from March 15, William Boulter, Chief Business Officer, IndiGo mentioned in an announcement, “We are aware of the concerning situation of the coronavirus in certain areas of China and are working with authorities to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and crew. At present, our flight schedules are unaffected.”

The respiratory virus has claimed 17 lives since rising from a seafood and animal market in Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, contaminated tons of of different individuals nationwide and been detected as distant because the US.