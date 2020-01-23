Amid fears over coronavirus outbreak, LAX passenger taken to hospital for evaluation

A traveler who arrived at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport on a flight from Mexico Metropolis was taken to a hospital early Thursday for an analysis amid rising considerations over the unfold of the lethal coronavirus.

The passenger, who was not recognized, arrived on the airport on American Airways Flight 2546 shortly earlier than 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The particular person was screened by officers from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on the airport after the flight. Primarily based on their advice, an ambulance was referred to as shortly after midnight to take the particular person to a hospital, stated Heath Montgomery, an LAX spokesman.

Montgomery couldn’t present particular signs the particular person was experiencing. CDC officers couldn’t instantly be reached for remark Thursday morning.

American Airways confirmed in an announcement traveler on one in every of its flights acquired medical consideration on the airport.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety-related measures,” the airline wrote in a ready assertion.

If the passenger is decided to have contracted coronavirus, it will be the primary confirmed case of the illness in California. Los Angeles County public well being officers Wednesday stated it was “very possible” the realm would see a minimum of one affected person, given the variety of folks touring between China and the L.A. space.

“A significant number of resources across Los Angeles County are focused on protecting the public’s health at large,” stated Barbara Ferrer, director of the Division of Public Well being. “We will keep everyone informed as more information becomes available. We are urging the public to remain calm, as it is very unlikely that they are at risk of contracting this virus.”



On Tuesday, specialists from the CDC confirmed man in Washington state had been sickened by the coronavirus, marking the primary confirmed case in the US.

The affected person, a resident of Snohomish County, Wash., not too long ago returned to the U.S. after visiting the area round Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. As soon as contained in the U.S., he started to expertise pneumonia-like signs and notified his physician about his journey historical past. Check outcomes for the virus returned optimistic over the weekend.

Although the US has not seen a serious outbreak, the virus has unfold extensively throughout Asia within the final month, killing a minimum of 17 folks and sickening a whole lot extra, in line with Chinese language officers.

In China, the sicknesses from the newly recognized coronavirus first appeared final month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province. Different instances have been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first instances Thursday.

Chinese language well being officers initially stated that almost all sufferers contaminated with the virus in Wuhan have been uncovered to reside animals in a big seafood market, suggesting that the virus jumped from one other species into people and should not unfold straight from individual to individual. However the Washington state affected person, together with a number of others, stated he had not visited the market.

On Monday, Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese language authorities scientist, introduced on Chinese language state tv that the virus will be transmitted between people .

Airline passengers arriving from the outbreak areas are being screened for signs of the virus at LAX, San Francisco Worldwide Airport and John F. Kennedy Worldwide Airport in New York. The CDC stated it will start monitoring vacationers at Chicago’s O’Hare Worldwide Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Worldwide Airport this week.

Metropolis Information Service and the Related Press contributed to this report.