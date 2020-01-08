Amid Iran-US conflict, India issues travel advisory, asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq

The plane that helped kill Qassem Soleimani













The federal government on Wednesday, January eight issued a journey advisory, asking residents to keep away from non-essential journey to Iraq in view of the prevailing scenario within the Gulf nation as pressure escalated between Iran and america after a missile assault on US airbases in Iraq.

The Directorate Normal of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, January eight additionally held conferences with involved airways discussing precautionary measures. The event got here after Iran targetted the Al Assad airbase and one other one in Erbil in Iraq that home American troops. The missile assaults additionally got here hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike has intensified tensions within the area.

MES points journey advisory

Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson of Ministry of Exterior Affairs, points a press release on his Twitter deal with, “In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq.”

“Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” in line with MEA.

DGCA meets airways, suggested remaining vigilant

Because of the flared tensions within the area, the Directorate Normal of Civil Aviation (DGCA) additionally held a gathering with airways and sensitised them to stay vigilant and take all obligatory precautions within the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and the waters of Persian Gulf.

“We had held meetings with the concerned airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions,” the regulatory physique mentioned.

Iran assaults US forces in Iraq in retaliation for killing of Qassem Soleimani

Folks attend the funeral procession of Iranian Main-Normal Qassem Soleimani.Reuters

Iran mentioned it launched a missile assault on US-led forces in Iraq within the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider warfare within the Center East.

Tehran fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory towards a minimum of two Iraqi army bases internet hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 am native time, the US army mentioned on Tuesday. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles to retaliate for final week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, in line with a press release on state TV.

The assertion suggested america to withdraw its troops from the area to stop extra deaths, state TV mentioned.