Amid JNU Row, Ramdev Wants Deepika Padukone To Hire Him As Adviser

Deepika Padukone had expressed solidarity with the scholars on the JNU campus in Delhi

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday mentioned Deepika Padukone ought to get herself acquainted with socio-political points within the nation earlier than taking any “big decisions” and may appoint folks like him as her advisers, who will give her a “fair insight” into very important points.

Ms Padukone has been criticized by some leaders and has been trolled on social media for expressing solidarity with the scholars on the JNU campus in Delhi who have been protesting in opposition to the January 5 violence.

“Deepika’s efficiency as an actor is a different ball game. However, she should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country. After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions,” Ramdev instructed reporters in Indore.

“I feel that Deepika Padukone should have persons like Swami Ramdev for the right piece of advice,” he quipped.

Strongly supporting the brand new citizenship act, Ramdev mentioned that even these individuals who don’t even know the total type of the CAA are utilizing “foul language” in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The prime minister and the home minister have said that the law was not meant to snatch citizenship but rather to grant it, but people are still igniting fires over it,” he mentioned.

Ramdev went on to say that some persons are creating chaos over the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC). “They are even raising slogans for ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’. Where did this slogan come from? Such protests are tarnishing the image of the country and its institutions,” he mentioned.

He additionally claimed that two crore persons are dwelling in India illegally.

“No country can be permitted to be used as a dumping yard. No illegal citizen should be allowed to live in India. If protesters opposing the proposed NRC have any alternative proposal, they should come forward with it,” he mentioned.

Praising Veer Savarkar, Ramdev mentioned the Indian freedom wrestle was incomplete with out him. “To tarnish the whole character of a person for just one or two things is an extremely shallow act,” he mentioned.

When requested about Congress leaders terming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Indira Gandhi, he mentioned, “If a grandchild emerges like her grandmother, then that trait fetches glory to the entire clan, and we will welcome it”.

He additionally mentioned that the Opposition ought to be as sturdy because the ruling celebration for making democracy sturdy.

