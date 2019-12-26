Amid Safety Worries, GoAir Promises To Change Faulty Engines By January 31

A GoAir flight with 132 passengers returned to Guwahati just a bit over 10 minutes after take-off.

New Delhi:

After a sequence of engine-related malfunctions on its fleet of Airbus A-320 NEO jetliners, GoAir has acknowledged that it’ll exchange all probably faulty Pratt & Whitney 1100 sequence engines on its fleet by January 31.

”In view of the current occasions, GoAir will abide and adjust to the directives of DGCA (Directorate Common of Civil Aviation) and full the modifications of Pratt & Whitney engines earlier than 31st January 2020,” the airline stated.

On Monday, a GoAir A-320 NEO on a flight between Guwahati and Kolkata with 132 passengers on board needed to return to Guwahati after one in all its engines stalled and a passenger reported seeing a fireplace within the engine tailpipe. This was the second such incident involving the airline in as many days. On Sunday, a Chandigarh-bound plane from Mumbai returned on account of a technical snag.

There have been 9 incidents involving unmodified variants of the Pratt & Whitney 1100 sequence engine operated by GoAir and IndiGo, the nation’s largest airline, since November 26. The DGCA, the aviation watchdog, has been conducting frequent security audits and has directed Indian operators to both have these engines changed by the tip of January or face the prospect of the plane being grounded.

Air India and Vistara’s A-320 NEOs are outfitted with the CFM LEAP-1A engine which have reported far fewer technical glitches and proceed to function with out working restrictions. Each Pratt & Whitney and CFM promise a 15 per cent enchancment in gasoline effectivity together with a major discount in emissions over older engine sorts powering A-320s all over the world.