Amid US, Iran Tension, Aviation Watchdog Calls For Precautionary Measures

New Delhi:

Directorate Common of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed all air operators to take acceptable precautionary measures with the intention to guarantee full security of passengers, in view of the prevailing situation in Gulf area.

“In view of the impending tension in the Middle East, all air operators are directed to take appropriate precautionary measures including re-routing of their flights in order to ensure complete safety of passengers,” DGCA stated.

The stress between the US and Iran heightened after the killing of Iranian Common Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the top of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Power, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump close to Baghdad Worldwide Airport in Iraq final Friday.

His demise marked a dramatic escalation in stress between the US and Iran, which has usually been at a fever pitch since Trump, in 2018, selected to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear pact the world powers had struck with Tehran.

Iran at present fired quite a few missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the American strike.