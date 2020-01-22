Amidst marriage rumours, Aditya Narayan – Neha Kakkar indulge in some social media PDA!

Aamir Khan, Udit Narayan sing ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ after 30 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













It has been every week for the reason that information of Aditya Narayan tying the knot with Neha Kakkar surfaced and ever since then, the web has gone right into a tizzy. From pretend marriage ceremony playing cards, theories on how their love story may need began, Udit Narayan’s response to the entire thing to Neha Kakkar’s household’s approval; every little thing about their life has been making headlines.

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

PDA

And amidst all of this, one factor we could not overlook was the duo’s social media PDA.

Aditya Narayan lately posted an image on Instagram post-workout the place he’s seen flexing his physique. Whereas there have been a number of feedback on the image, one we appreciated probably the most was Neha Kakkar’s. Neha Kakkar appreciated the image and her liking the image has led to a number of feedback on the image speaking about how they need to get married since they appear so good collectively.

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan marriage ceremony cardInstagram

Udit Narayan’s take

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Occasions in an interview.

Marriage ceremony card

Aditya Narayan has introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has provide you with their marriage ceremony card two. The cardboard reads, ‘Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020’. Whereas this appears to be a promo for his or her episode on Valentine’s Day, the information of their marriage ceremony has develop into probably the most talked about matter within the nation right this moment.

Even Neha’s dad and mom stated that they need not take any permission from their daughter and so they have now accepted Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s father even hugged one another and Aditya took blessings from Neha’s mom by touching her ft and referred to as her ‘Mummyji’.