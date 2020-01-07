Amina Abdulqadir 15 missing from Leicester could have travelled to London

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

The household of a schoolgirl from Leicester have launched a public attraction after she disappeared on Christmas Eve.

Amina Abdulqadir, 15, was final seen in Mere Street, Leicester.

She has been recognized to journey to London and police consider she could possibly be there.

Amina’s household and officers are extraordinarily involved for her welfare and are interesting to the general public for any data.

She is described as medium construct with naturally curly hair. Amina’s hair size is to only under her shoulders.

She was final seen sporting blue denims, black footwear, a lightweight brown hijab and carrying a small black purse. Amina doesn’t at all times put on a hijab.

Anybody with any data ought to contact 101 quoting incident 544 of 24 December.