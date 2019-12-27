Amir Khan hits back at critics him after posing with family in front of Christmas tree   

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:59 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:18 EST, 27 December 2019

Amir Khan has hit again at trolls who criticised him after he shared a photograph of him and his household having fun with the festive interval in entrance of a Christmas tree.

The previous boxing world champion was flooded with vile abuse from trolls who used the truth that he’s a Muslim to argue that he should not be acknowledging Christmas.

Amir, 33, had shared an Instagram snap of him, his fiance Frayal Makhdoom, 28, and two kids, Lamaisah and Alayna, carrying matching pyjamas in entrance of a fantastically adorned tree.

Harsh: Amir Khan, 33, has hit again at trolls who criticised him after he shared a photograph of him and his household having fun with the festive interval in entrance of a Christmas tree (pictured above)

Defensive: Amir went on the assault when trolls criticised him for celebrating Christmas regardless that he’s a Muslim. The boxer stated he did not ‘give a f**ok’

He wrote in a caption on the picture: ‘Joyful holidays from mine to yours. Benefit from the festive season’.

However when trolls criticised him for moving into the festive spirit, Amir wrote on Twitter: ‘So shocked by all of the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everybody Merry Christmas and posting an image with my household in Christmas outfits.

‘Simply wish to inform these individuals “I don’t give a f**k”‘.

Defiant: Amir had stated within the caption on the loving household snap: ‘Joyful holidays from mine to yours enjoys the festive season’

The boxer was then instantly flooded with messages of help from well-wishers

One wrote: ‘Ignore all these ignorants, u’re a a lot better man and so they’re the jealous ones.’

One other stated: ‘Haters simply wish to be such as you however aren’t that is why they’re unhappy.’

A 3rd went on: ‘Aww amir. Dont get confused. Have a good time with your loved ones and associates. You’ve lots of properly wishers as properly. Take care x.’

After Amir posted the loving snap, critics stated he should not be acknowledging Christmas as a result of he’s a Muslim

After Amir had first posed the snap of him and his household, one troll stated: ‘Tf is incorrect with this fool he’s a Muslim’.

One other wrote: ‘Think about having a Christmas Tree and being Muslim can by no means be me.’

A 3rd added: ‘I believed Muslims did not have a good time Christmas’.

Amir posed in entrance of the Christmas tree along with his spouse Frayal Makhdoom, 28, and his two kids Lamaisah and Alayna (pictured above: Frayal sitting in her automobile)

Amir’s defence of his Christmas celebrations come after he celebrated his 33rd birthday initially of this month along with his daughters, who he referred to as his ‘treasured little ladies.’

‘Thanks everybody for the birthday needs. 33 in the present day and feels nice to be spending it with my treasured little ladies,’ he wrote to his 1.three million Instagram followers.

Faryal additionally took to Instagram to share a cute message about Amir, who she married in 2013.

‘Joyful birthday to my favorite boy, I like you’ wrote the 28-year-old.

Special occasion: Amir’s defence of his Christmas celebrations come after he celebrated his 33rd birthday initially of this month along with his daughters, who he referred to as his ‘treasured little ladies’

Amir additionally shared an image of him posing along with his two daughters and his luxurious birthday cake with boxing gloves bearing his initials and golden balloons with ‘completely happy birthday King Khan’ written on them, a reference to his boxing nickname.

The fighter smiled broadly whereas holding his youthful daughter and rocking an Armani tracksuit and his new lighter coiffure.

Faryal then shared touching snaps of the entire household out for Amir’s birthday, with the person himself blowing out his candles in a Boomerang clip.

Amir took to Instagram on Thursday to disclose his newly-dyed silver locks as he sat at a hairdressers.