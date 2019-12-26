Amir Khan Shocked By “All The Hate” For Celebrating Christmas

Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan was slammed on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram for celebrating Christmas together with his household. On Wednesday, Amir Khan had posted an image together with his spouse and youngsters in “Christmas outfits”. “Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas,” Amir Khan wrote with the image. The submit, nevertheless, didn’t go down properly together with his followers because the boxer drew a whole lot of flak for celebrating the Christian competition regardless of being a Muslim. The previous light-welterweight world champion, then determined to reply to “all the hate” with a message that learn, “So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’.”

So shocked by all of the hate I am getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everybody Merry Christmas and posting an image with my household in Christmas outfits. Simply need to inform these individuals ‘I do not give a f**okay’ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019

Amir Khan, who hopes to combat Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather Jr., was born and raised in Manchester and gained an Olympic silver medal for Britain. The 33-year outdated hopes to return the skilled circuit in 2020.

“Hopefully in March or April, I’ll be back out again,” Amir Khan instructed IFL TV.

“Location and the opponent hasn’t been named yet, but we’re looking at a location, and then hopefully after that at the end of the year. 2020 could be my final big year, so let’s see how I feel. Yeah, why not?” mentioned Khan when requested if the combat shall be in England.

“I think it can be. I’m keeping all my options open,” mentioned Amir Khan.